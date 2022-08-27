Desmond Ridder, Falcons Take 7-3 Lead over Jaguars: Live Game Log

The final tune-up of the preseason has arrived for the Atlanta Falcons (1-1), who take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The game marks Atlanta's first home contest since last year's finale against the New Orleans Saints, a 30-20 defeat.

While the primary focus of the exhibition will be surviving without suffering any key injuries, it also presents a big opportunity for several of Atlanta's players on the roster bubble to make one final impression before rosters are cut from 80 to 53 on Tuesday.

The Falcons have yet to release a plan for their starters, but regardless of who's playing, they'll be doing so against the Jaguars' backups. Among the players absent for Jacksonville are quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne and No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker.

The rest of the Jags' inactives can be found here:

Atlanta is expected to be without its star rookie as well, as No. 8 overall pick Drake London has missed every practice and the lone preseason game since going down with a knee injury against the Detroit Lions in the opener. He's expected to be back for Week 1 of the regular season, starting Sept. 11 when the Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints.

In the meantime, the Falcons and Jaguars are focused on getting what they can out of today and moving onto the season.

You can follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date on each drive and scoring play Saturday afternoon from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In-game updates will appear below after kickoff ...

The Jaguars have won the toss and elected to defer. The Falcons will start on offense.

First Quarter

Jacksonville's kick goes through the back of the end zone, and the Falcons begin at their own 25 with rookie Desmond Ridder under center.

Working play action, Ridder was forced left and ... picked off by safety Daniel Thomas. First play of the game is a turnover for Atlanta's offense.

Change of Possession

After a two-yard carry stopped by Arnold Ebiketie, fellow rookie Timothy Horne got pressure on Jaguars QB EJ Perry, heavily influencing the pass. Atlanta's defense swarmed a checkdown to running back Snoop Conner, dropping him for a three-yard loss.

On 4th and 11 from its own 36, Jacksonville opts to kick the field goal, with James McCourt knocking one through the uprights. A strong start by the Falcons defense considering the adverse position they were put in.

Jaguars 3, Falcons 0

Change of Possession

McCourt's kick sails through the back of the endzone, and Atlanta will start from the 25 once again.

Ridder's flanked in the backfield by rookie running back Tyler Allgeier, who's first carry is bottled up for no gain. A pair of short completions to receiver Cameron Batson and tight end Anthony Firkser are enough to move the chains.

After another minimal gain by Allgeier and a short scramble from Ridder, the rookie signal caller found Damiere Byrd for 17 on 3rd and 8, finding the honey hole against Jacksonville's cover 2 defense.

Repeating the last set of downs, a Ridder scramble and short run from Caleb Huntley paved way for a 3rd and 9. Like the drive before, Atlanta converted, as Ridder hit Qadree Ollison for 12 yards on a screen pass.

Ollison is getting a heavy workload this drive, taking consecutive for 15 yards. Huntley followed suit with a gain of nine, and the Falcons have marched inside the 10-yard line against Jacksonville's backup defense.

Atlanta's ground game continues to be strong, with Huntley taking two more carries for seven yards to get the offense down to the 2. Ridder looks right, throws to Allgeier ... and it's caught for six as the BYU product glides into the endzone.

Younghoe Koo's extra point is good, and the Falcons have taken a 7-3 lead with 4:30 remaining in the opening quarter.

Falcons 7, Jaguars 3

Change of Possession

Starting at their own 25, the Jaguars took a shot on the opening play, with Perry underthrowing a deep ball to Tim Jones, who made the adjustment and caught the pass right in front of Falcons corner Darren Hall.

After allowing a seven-yard reception to former Falcons Laquon Treadwell, the defense stood tall, with Conner gaining one on the ground thanks to a strong edge set by Ebiketie, and fellow rookie pass rusher DeAngelo Malone deflecting a pass in space.

The Jaguars lined up to go for it on 4th and 2, and after looking left for a wheel route, Perry rolled right and found Laviska Shenault for the touchdown ... but it was called back due to a holding penalty.

Jacksonville has to settle for a 44-yard field goal try from Jake Verity, but he misses wide left.

After a big play to start the drive, the Jaguars fail to convert good field position into points.

Change of Possession

A loss of three yards on a run by Allgeier put the Falcons behind the chains, but Ridder tried to get it all back on a deep shot to Batson, who had two steps. However, the ball was overthrown by a yard and fell incomplete.

A 3rd and 13 screen pass to Batson lost four yards after rookie receiver Jared Bernhardt missed a block, forcing the Falcons to punt.

Change of Possession

Starting from its own 20, Jacksonville's offense immediately moved the chains, with Perry finding Jones for a gain of 13, though Atlanta corner Teez Tabor delivered a punishing blow. The play brought the opening quarter to a close.

Second Quarter

After Conner's run was stopped for a loss of two by Ebiketie and reception stalled by corner Corey Ballentine, the Jaguars were faced with a 3rd and 12. Pressure from Ebiketie and Malone forced an incompletion, and Jacksonville had to punt.

Change of Possession