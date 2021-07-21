Fantasy Football: Who Would The Falcons Steal From An NFC South Rival?

If given the opportunity to add a player from a division, the Falcons would nab either a pass-rusher or a No. 2 receiver

It doesn't seem like the Atlanta Falcons need much to be a playoff contender, but they need plenty of extra pieces to make it as far as the Super Bowl.

Playing a little Fantasy Football before the start of training camp, let's give them the chance to steal one player from any team in the NFC South.

Quarterback Matt Ryan and several key players on offense will be back for new head coach Arthur Smith. Receiver Calvin Ridley proved to be a true emerging superstar in 2020, and the team used its first-round pick in April on do-it-all weapon Kyle Pitts from Florida.

This afforded new general manager Terry Fontenot to trade away All-Pro receiver Julio Jones. A lucrative contract and a team needing cap space never will mesh. Upsetting the fanbase won't either.

But offensively, the Falcons are missing a No. 2 receiver to be a legitimate contender. Perhaps returning receiver Russell Gage can build off his 2020 campaign and become that guy.

Defensively, yikes. There is only a handful of names that wouldn't be on the chopping block if given the opportunity.

To win in the NFL now, having a stable pass rush helps. Should Atlanta be granted one wish to grab a player from a team in the division, it would have to be someone who can get after the quarterback.

A solid steal would be Shaquil Barrett from the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Or, the Falcons could go with the more youthful Brian Burns from Carolina.

Burns, a 2019 first-round selection from Florida State, might not yet have the numbers to match his talent. During the first year underneath Ron Rivera, he only tallied 7.5 tackles and 16 QB hits.

But after Phil Snow took over as the new defensive coordinator under head coach Matt Rhule in Carolina, Burns moved back to his natural defensive-end position. Because of that, his numbers improved on all aspects.

Last season, the 23-year-old recorded 58 total tackles. nine sacks, eight tackles for losses, 21 QB hits, 32 QB pressures and three forced fumbled. Burns also was one of the quickest players off the line of scrimmage and won most one-on-one battles.

Burns graded as the No. 19 edge defender by Pro Football Focus. That feels low when looking at the improved numbers from his rookie season. Several websites considered him a Top 10 player at his position. Others pegged him as Top 15.

Either way, the Falcons would love to have him.

Atlanta doesn't have an elite pass-rusher. Although they signed Dante Fowler Jr. to a multi-year deal after his bounce-back season with the Los Angeles Rams, he hasn't produced.

Last year, Fowler recorded a mere three sacks, third-most on the roster. Overall, it was Grady Jarrett who led the team with just 4.5.

Any team that knows how to win understands the value of pressuring a quarterback. Take, for instance, NFC South rival Tampa Bay last winter. Barrett was a nightmare throughout the postseason and co-defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul recorded a pair of sacks against Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game.

Until Atlanta can upgrade its pass rush, it will always be looking up at the division leaders. Adding a promising, productive player like Burns would help alleviate those problems and also wouldn't affect the Falcons' salary cap until his rookie deal ends in 2023.

