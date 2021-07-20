Rams Losing Star RB Cam Akers Before Season Conjures Bad Memories For Falcons

Before the First Snap of Training Camp, L.A.'s Star Running Back Is Out For the Season With a Torn Achilles

The Atlanta Falcons can empathize with the Los Angeles Rams. For as L.A. is now scrambling to find a No. 1 running back in the wake of star Cam Akers suffering a season-ending Achilles injury, once upon a time the Falcons endured an ever bigger preseason hit.

In 2003, Michael Vick was the NFL's most dynamic player. The previous season he made the Pro Bowl, set three records for rushing by a quarterback, won a playoff game at Lambeau Field and made Falcons' games must-see TV. But during a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, the 23-year-old was sacked on the first play and intercepted on his second snap.

Believe it or not, things got worse. Much worse.

On a third-and-six deep in Atlanta's territory, Vick was flushed out of the pocket. He was eventually tackled by lineman Adalius Thomas, fell awkwardly on his right leg. Broken leg. Shattered dreams.

Vick suffered a broken fibula and missed the season's first 11 games. The Falcons limped to 2-10 without him as their starter.

Not that the Rams' season is derailed, because almost every team in the league can relate to having its grand plans re-routed even before the first snap of the season.

Akers, a shifty scatback drafted in the second round out of Florida State in 2020, was expected to be the focal point of the Rams' running game again this season after his breakout rookie campaign when he averaged 113 yards over the final seven games. In 13 games, Akers was the Rams' leading rusher with 625 yards and two touchdowns on 145 carries. He also caught 11 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.

But now, before commencing training camp, the Rams are scrambling for a running back to star in the same backfield with newly acquired quarterback Matt Stafford.

The Falcons will hold their breath early in camp as star receiver Calvin Ridley recovers from offseason foot surgery. And other teams around the league are also already negotiating running back injuries, including the San Francisco 49ers and Jeff Wilson (potentially out until Week 7 after knee surgery) and the New York Giants and Saquon Barkley (still recovering from last season's torn ACL with no definite timetable for a return).

This type of early injury isn't new to the Rams organization. In a 1999 preseason game against the Chicago Bears, starting quarterback Trent Green was sacked and suffered torn knee ligaments.

His replacement? Fellow named Kurt Warner.