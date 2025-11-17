Adam Schefter Provides Worrying Injury Update on Drake London
ATLANTA, GA – The Atlanta Falcons extended their losing streak to five games after blowing a double-digit second-half lead and dropping a Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers 30-27. After the loss, the Falcons fell to 3-7 on the season, but the situation could get much worse for them in the coming weeks if the latest injury update proves to be serious.
Wide receiver Drake London was hurt late in the game with what was described as a knee injury. He was declared out soon after he left the game. According to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, the injury is “not thought to be overly serious, and he is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury and how much time he will miss, if any.”
London was the team’s leading receiver in Week 11. He was targeted nine times, catching seven for 119 yards. In his place, KhaDarel Hodge came in and was targeted once in the overtime period. The pass was incomplete.
The Falcons losing London for any extended period of time would be brutal. Before Week 11, London leads the team in all receiving categories with 60 catches, 810 yards, and six touchdowns. His 31.6% target share is the third-highest mark in the NFL among players with 75 or more targets this season.
London has largely been the only consistent presence for this receiving corps this season. The next-highest wide receiver on the Falcons is Darnell Mooney, and he has just 16 receptions for 224 yards receiving before today.
As a whole, the Falcons' wide receivers combine for just 89 catches for 447 yards.
As for the extent of this injury or how long London could be out, head coach Raheem Morris was unable to provide any update on his status after the game. He was seen walking around in the locker room after the game.
Week 11 could prove to be a brutal one, both in the win-loss column and in terms of injuries. The Falcons’ offense already lost quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to a lower-body injury that could be a reaggravation of the bone bruise in his knee.
After Penix left the game Sunday, the overall output of the unit was dramatically diminished. Kirk Cousins led this offense to just 87 yards of offense and scored just six points as the Falcons allowed the Panthers to overtake them in the loss.