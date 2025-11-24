Falcons Kirk Cousins Makes History With 290th Touchdown
NEW ORLEANS – The Atlanta Falcons toppled the New Orleans Saints 24-10 in Week 12, and quarterback Kirk Cousins was able to make his mark in the record book in the process.
The 14-year veteran connected with Darnell Mooney on a 49-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. The play cemented the Falcons’ lead in this game, but it was also Cousins’ 290th career touchdown pass. That touchdown moved him into a tie for 17th in league history alongside NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas.
The touchdown was the first for Cousins since Week 15 of the 2024 season and Mooney’s first of the year.
Cousins, who was filling in for the injured Michael Penix Jr., was making just his second start of the season for the Falcons. With Penix undergoing a season-ending surgery for his torn ACL, the job will belong to Cousins moving forward through the team’s final six games.
He was solid, but unspectacular, for the Falcons in this game. He finished his day with 199 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on 16-of-23 passing. The performance was far improved from his last start a few weeks ago against the Miami Dolphins.
In that game, Cousins finished 21-of-31 for 173 yards in the 24-point loss at home.
Unlike that start, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson knew that Cousins would be starting for the full week and was able to put together a game-plan that suited the veteran signal-caller. For example, the team played a lot more under-center than it does with Penix.
“That’s what Kirk’s been throughout his whole career,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said after the win. “He’s back to what he’s been in the past and what he’s played for the [14] years in the National Football League. We did want to accommodate Kirk and make him look the best, and what made us feel the best about going out there and operating.”
The Falcons will look to continue their winning ways in Week 13 against the Jets, and potentially get Cousins his 291st touchdown pass in the process. Kickoff for that game is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.