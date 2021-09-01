LISTEN: What Can We Learn From Initial Falcons Roster?

Locked On Falcons: Falcons Final Cuts and Initial 53-Man Roster Breakdown. Are More Moves on the Horizon?

While the Atlanta Falcons did not make a move as shocking as the New England Patriots waiving Atlanta native Cam Newton, there were some cuts Tuesday that could be filed in the "surprise" column, starting with the release of veteran offensive tackle Willie Beavers.

Beavers, a former fourth-round pick, was penciled in as the starting right tackle before the first preseason game with incumbent starter Kaleb McGary out with an injury.

The team will start out with eight offensive linemen and four tackles, including rookies Jalen Mayfield and Drew Dalman.

The team also gave a pink slip to running back Caleb Huntley, who impressed during training camp.

The Falcons currently have two running backs, not including fullback Keith Smith and RB/WR/special teams returner Cordarrelle Patterson.

At quarterback, Josh Rosen made the active roster despite only being in training camp for a week. He joins Matt Ryan and undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks in the QB room.

With several position groups not complete on the roster, the Falcons are likely not done making moves. Atlanta could seek options elsewhere on the waiver wire and trading block.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman reacts to the Atlanta Falcons final cuts and breaks down their initial 53-man roster.

He discusses the biggest surprise cuts before jumping into the discussion over whether the team will still pursue a veteran passer to back up Ryan.

He also tackles which offensive lineman barely missed the cut, and whether we'll see more roster moves from the Falcons to shore up depth later this week.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

