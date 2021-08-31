Franks, Rosen Make Roster, But Will They Stay?

The Atlanta Falcons released their initial 53-man roster early on Tuesday afternoon, and head coach Arthur Smith was quick to emphasize the word "initial" at his press conference.

"It's the truth because the way the schedule is now," said Smith with regards to the possibility of quick changes being made to the 53-man roster. "You've got a whole week with all the different rules. You get the 16-person practice squad. You get the 54th, 55th spot. There's a lot of flexibility, and you have the whole week to kind of prepare."

One of the first changes the Falcons are likely to make is at quarterback. Atlanta is carrying three quarterbacks -- Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, and Feleipe Franks -- on the 53-man roster, but it isn't likely to stay that way.

Smith all but said as much when asked about the position.

"Everything's fluid," said Smith. "Nothing's set in stone. And we'll monitor everything all week. Really, nothing finalizes until we go into late next week before we get ready for Philly."

Smith referenced the moves other teams will make, and how his team could look different heading into the season opener with the Philadelphia Eagles on September 12th.

The team could look to upgrade at the quarterback position with Atlanta native Cam Newton, who was waived by the New England Patriots Tuesday morning.

While Newton to Atlanta is a longshot at best, it's a reminder to Rosen and Franks that their position on the roster has competition from quarterbacks outside the Falcons organization.

Smith reiterated that while Rosen and Franks were still on the roster, it doesn't mean they will be when the Falcons face off against the Eagles.

"Pretty pleased with both of them," said Smith "But again, it's a fluid situation. We'll continue to monitor the rest of the league, because the rosters aren't really fully set."

Ryan is the only sure bet at the quarterback position for the Falcons, but every day that Rosen has in camp is another day to solidify his spot on the roster, while Franks seems destined for the practice squad.

That being said, things change day to day in the NFL and teams that can adapt to situations will be the ones benefitting from it in the end.