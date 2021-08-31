LISTEN: How Confident Should Fans Be About Falcons?

Locked On Falcons: Unanswered Questions About the Falcons At the End of the Preseason

With the preseason in the rearview mirror, the Atlanta Falcons are setting their sights on the 2021 NFL season.

The team released its first 53-man roster for the upcoming season Tuesday and fans are beginning to build expectations for the Falcons this season.

While most fans' expectations were not met in last season's 4-12 campaign, the bar is not the same in 2021 as the team looks very different than it did a year ago.

With a new head coach, new scheme and new faces in the building, the direction the Falcons are going in this season is unknown for the most part.

The team could find itself back in playoff contention or return back to the bottom of the NFL barrel and one of the teams drafting for a top prospect in 2022 to headline next to tight end Kyle Pitts as the new face of the franchise.

The team currently has a blank canvas with a wide range of options to paint its 2021 picture, and that should be exciting for any fan.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman discusses the lingering questions he still has about the Falcons entering the 2021 season.

He revisits his expectations for past Falcon teams since 2014 as an exercise to better inform his expectations for this year's team before diving into some of the questions he had about the team before camp and whether he got definitive answers after camp.

Then he discusses whether or not that indicates if he should be more or less confident that those questions won't linger throughout the upcoming season as a way to determine if this team will find success or failure in 2021.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

