LISTEN: Should Glass Be 'Half Full' After Falcons Lose to Buccaneers?

When a team loses by 23 points, it's never a good thing. However, the Atlanta Falcons had a good opportunity to take the game back into their hands Sunday after digging themselves into an early hole.

After trailing 28-10 early in the third quarter, the Falcons scored 15 unanswered points to come within a field goal of the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They forced a three-and-out to get the ball back with a chance to take the lead early in the fourth quarter.

Instead, they surrendered 20 fourth-quarter points including two interceptions for touchdowns by Tampa defensive back Mike Edwards.

Even though the final score wasn't pretty, the Falcons showed life in this game, something they cannot say about their Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. There are negatives galore - being 0-2 and outscored by a combined 49 points is ugly - but this team did show progress and produce better effort and end result Sunday compared to their season opener, and that can keep the glass half full.

READ MORE: Falcons' Silver Lining: Rookie Sighting

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman shares his takeaways from the Falcons' 48-25 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 2.

He summarizes the game and looks at some questionable decisions by head coach Arthur Smith, before discussing the play-calling and the explosiveness on offense, progress made by the offensive line, and the struggles on special teams.

He also discusses whether the outcome of this game should be looked "glass half-full" or "glass half-empty."

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Tom Brady Throws 5 TDs, Praises Defense