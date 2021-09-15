LISTEN: Easy Fix For Falcons' Offensive Line?

Locked On Falcons: Week 1 All-22 Review Plus Q&A: What the Film Says About the Falcons Blocking Issues

The tape never lies.

And, against the Philadelphia Eagles, it revealed that the Atlanta Falcons need major improvements along the offensive line.

While rookie tackle Jalen Mayfield's woes have been highlighted plenty since Sunday's loss, other veteran linemen also failed to live up to their potential. After rushing the ball 16 times for 102 yards on the game's first three drives, the Falcons were held to just 22 yards on 10 carries the rest of the game.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman reviews the All-22 film Falcons' Week 1 loss to the Eagles while also answering listener questions about scheme, play-calling and execution.

He compares the offensive and defensive play-calling of head coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Dean Pees, respectively to their predecessors - Dirk Koetter and Raheem Morris - to see if there were any improvements.

He also discusses how the Falcons used their diverse personnel groupings to get an advantage with their rushing attack early on and why they could not sustain their offense in the red zone and later in the game.

To end the show, he answers a listener question about the Falcons re-embracing the "Dirty Birds" moniker and whether or not the team should switch to a different blocking scheme to maximize quarterback Matt Ryan's remaining years.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

