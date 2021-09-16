LISTEN: Can Falcons Pull Off Upset vs. Buccaneers?

Locked On Falcons: Falcons vs. Bucs Week 2 Preview Crossover with Locked On Bucs

If the Atlanta Falcons want to avoid a second consecutive 0-2 start, they will have to beat the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

It's a tall task considering the Falcons did not score a touchdown last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Buccaneers are, well, the defending champs.

The Bucs came from behind to beat the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener last week, and are coming into the game with three extra days of rest.

Quarterback Tom Brady has also had massive success against the Falcons in his career, going a perfect 8-0, including a win in Super Bowl LI.

While anything can happen on any given Sunday, the Falcons beating the Bucs would be quite the surprise.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman invites David Harrison (Locked On Bucs) to preview the Falcons' Week 2 matchup against the Buccaneers.

First, Aaron breaks down the three practice-squad additions made by the Falcons earlier this week. Can these players help solve Atlanta's ongoing problems in the trenches?

Aaron and David also discuss what they learned about both the Falcons and Bucs in Week 1, what they expect to both teams heading into Week 2, what will change, what will stay the same and if the Falcons can pull off the upset.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

