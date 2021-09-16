September 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

LISTEN: Can Falcons Pull Off Upset vs. Buccaneers?

Locked On Falcons: Falcons vs. Bucs Week 2 Preview Crossover with Locked On Bucs
Author:

If the Atlanta Falcons want to avoid a second consecutive 0-2 start, they will have to beat the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

It's a tall task considering the Falcons did not score a touchdown last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Buccaneers are, well, the defending champs.

The Bucs came from behind to beat the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener last week, and are coming into the game with three extra days of rest.

Quarterback Tom Brady has also had massive success against the Falcons in his career, going a perfect 8-0, including a win in Super Bowl LI.

While anything can happen on any given Sunday, the Falcons beating the Bucs would be quite the surprise.

READ MORE: Falcons Beef Up OL/DL with 3 New Players

Recommended Articles

Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Play

LISTEN: Can Falcons Pull Off Upset vs. Buccaneers?

Locked On Falcons: Falcons vs. Bucs Week 2 Preview Crossover with Locked On Bucs

freeman falcons
Play

Former Falcons RB Promoted by Ravens

Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman could see himself back on the field this week.

brady bucs
Play

How will Falcons Slow Down Brady?

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith chooses his words carefully when discussing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman invites David Harrison (Locked On Bucs) to preview the Falcons' Week 2 matchup against the Buccaneers.

First, Aaron breaks down the three practice-squad additions made by the Falcons earlier this week. Can these players help solve Atlanta's ongoing problems in the trenches?

Aaron and David also discuss what they learned about both the Falcons and Bucs in Week 1, what they expect to both teams heading into Week 2, what will change, what will stay the same and if the Falcons can pull off the upset.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Falcons: Are Penalty Problems Fixable?

Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Podcast

LISTEN: Can Falcons Pull Off Upset vs. Buccaneers?

freeman falcons
News

Former Falcons RB Promoted by Ravens

brady bucs
News

How will Falcons Slow Down Brady?

Jalen Mayfield Atlanta Falcons
Podcast

LISTEN: Easy Fix For Falcons' Offensive Line?

Arthur Smith Atlanta Falcons
News

'No Victims' & 'No Soft Souls,' Says Falcons Coach

Arthur Smith Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons: Which Penalties are Fixable?

Danny Isidora Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Beef Up OL/DL with 3 New Players

Kyle Pitts Tom Brady Atlanta Falcons Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News

Falcons at Buccaneers: How to Watch