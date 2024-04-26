2024 NFL Draft's First Round Loaded with Surprises
The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft has been utterly exciting. There were multiple trades, surprising moves, and mind-blowing landing spots.
After the first four picks went as expected, the Los Angeles Chargers were expected to trade down or take Alabama tackle J.C. Latham. Instead, they went with the consensus top offensive tackle, Joe Alt from Notre Dame.
This was a surprise because Rashawn Slater has held down the left tackle position for a while and is at a high level when healthy. But instead of drafting a natural right tackle, they went with a left tackle, possibly suggesting that Slater could be heading to right tackle this season.
Alt is a fantastic prospect and is expected to boost the Chargers protection detail for star quarterback Justin Herbert. I would give this pick a B+ grade because of the caliber of player Alt is and can become.
Another surprise pick was the Tennessee Titans selecting Latham over Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu. The Titans have a major need for a left tackle but decided to go with a right tackle instead.
This raises the question of whether they will double-dip and start two rookies as the edge protection for Will Levis. That is a risky play, to be honest, as the Titans need to do more to fix this offensive line.
Although I'm a fan of Latham's game, the positional fit and prioritization need clarity. I would grade this pick as a B- because they still improved their offensive line.
The Atlanta Falcons made one of the biggest surprises in the first round when they selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr with the eighth overall selection.
This comes after signing Kirk Cousins to a multi-year contract, essentially a two-year deal. Considering their needs at edge and cornerback, selecting a quarterback was a surprise. Factor in the reports that Cousins was not informed of the move ahead of time, there is more negative than positive ramifications from this decision.
Penix gives them a sure-fire backup quarterback with starting potential if Cousins does not return to form from the Achilles injury he suffered last season. This pick received a C- grade because there were other positions of need that the Falcons chose to bypass to ensure their future quarterback.
The Las Vegas Raiders made a shocking decision to select Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. This came one year after selecting Michael Mayer in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. It surprised most fans and media, stemming from having Mayer as the lead tight end heading into his second season.
I envision the Raiders leaning into more 12-personnel (two tight-end packages), emphasizing a strong run game and play-action passing for whoever is under center at quarterback.
Bowers fits well with wide receivers Davante Adams and Jakobi Myers in the Raiders offense. He can command the "Power Slot" or flex tight end role, while Mayer works as the traditional Y-tight end. Nonetheless, the Raiders would have a nice offensive core to elevate their quarterback, whoever it may be.
Lastly, the San Francisco 49ers have been tied to rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey for the past few weeks leading into the draft, with the buzz growing that star receiver Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel would be on the way out.
The reigning NFC champions needed to add a younger, cheaply contracted receiver, especially given quarterback Brock Purdy's upcoming contract extension and pay increase.
The 49ers made their pick at receiver, but it was not McConkey; it was Florida's Ricky Pearsall.
While surprising, the move is not a bad one. Pearsall fits Kyle Shanahan's offense's route-running and yards-after-catch mold. His arrival pretty much signals that one of their veteran pass catchers could be on the move.
Pearsall could handle the quick passing game, jet sweeps/manufacture touches behind the line of scrimmage, and in the slot as a chain mover. He plays with toughness, intelligence, and grit. This pick receives a B- because of how well he fits the offense and the overall positives with his profile.
Overall, this was an amazingly entertaining first round, setting us up for a fun Day 2. Round 1 received an A- grade because the teams walked out better than they had when they came into the draft.
