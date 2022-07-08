Skip to main content

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: OLB Quincy Roche

Can OLB Quincy Roche hold on to a roster spot given all the additions the team made at OLB?

In a perfect world, NFL teams would get every player they target in free agency and the NFL draft. 

Ah, but we don't live in a perfect world, and as such, often, a player with whom a team has interest doesn't always find himself coming to that team--at least not usually.

Outside linebacker Quincy Roche is an exception. Roche, who began his college career at Temple in 2016 before transferring to Miami after the 2019 season, was a player that drew the Giants' interest as a possible Day 3 pick n the 2020 draft.

And why not? Spending three years at Temple and one with the Miami Hurricanes, Roche accumulated 182 tackles, 30.5 sacks, and 54 tackles for a loss. He also earned AAC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019 after logging career highs in tackles (49), tackles for a loss (19), and sacks (13.0).

Alas for New York, the Steelers plucked him out of the draft in the sixth round, No. 216 overall. However, Roche didn't make the Steelers' 53-man roster and was waived as part of the final cutdown date, the Steelers' intention to slip him onto their practice squad.

The Giants, however, put in a claim for Roche's contract and were awarded it. Roche would fill in some of the gap left when the Giants' own fourth-round draft pick, Elerson Smith, dealt with a problematic hamstring and immediately gave the Giants a physical presence on the edge.

Despite that production and the promise in Roche's game, he's not a sure-fire slam dunk to make the 53-man roster, but he certainly has a lot going in his favor. Let's break it all down.  

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants outside linebacker Quincy Roche (95) reacts after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at MetLife Stadium.

What He Brings

Roche's game can best be described in one word: physical. In fact, it's not a stretch to say that last year, he was one of the most physical edge players on the Giants roster.

Not the quickest a-foot, Roche did record 2.5 sacks, his two solo sacks coming in big spots. In 14 games, he delivered two six-tackle games with that tough, power presence of his. He also showed an uncanny amount of discipline for a rookie in that he didn't rush wildly or ever play like he was out of control; he held his contain well against the read option and always seemed to know when to close down at the right moment.

While we wouldn't say Roche is a coverage linebacker, by season's end, he looked like he was starting to get the hang of things when he showed better awareness and more alert play. Roche isn't the most polished outside linebacker, but he's a spark plug whose power game should assure him of a spot in any NFL defensive linebacker rotation.

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball under pressure from New York Giants line backer Quincy Roche (95) in the first half at SoFi Stadium.

His Contract

The Giants inherited Roche's rookie contract when the Steelers put him on waivers. That means Roche will count for $825,000 against the cap--the cost of his base salary--and not a penny more. If he doesn't make the roster, the Giants will not be hit with any dead money against their cap.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) runs the ball while defended by New York Giants linebacker Quincy Roche (95) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Three of the Giants' eight rostered outside linebackers--Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, and Jihad Ward--are locks. A fourth, Elerson Smith, has the versatility that could serve him well in his quest for a roster spot. That would leave the projected fifth spot up for grabs from a group that includes Roche, Oshane Ximines, Niko Lalos, Tomon Fox.

We think Roche if he stays healthy, wins that final spot. Ximines hasn't developed as a run defender and isn't quite as physical as Roche has shown himself to be. Lalos was a nice feel-good story, but we don't see him making the 53-man roster. We could see the Giants trying to sneak Fox onto the practice squad, but we don't see him making the roster. 

 

