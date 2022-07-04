Skip to main content

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: OLB Azeez Ojulari

Following a big rookie season, Azeez Ojulari is primed to have an even more productive second-year campaign in a more aggressive defensive scheme.

The last time the New York Giants had a legitimate homegrown pass rusher was during the 2010-2016 seasons when Jason Perre-Paul roamed the edges.

When Pierre-Paul was traded away after 2016, the Giants pulled up the last of their homegrown planted pass rushers and tried to find success with imports and mulligans for those who had failed.

When that didn't work, the Giants went back to the drawing board and re-planted the seeds. And first to spout from among the new generation of homegrown pass rusher si Azeez Ojulari, whom the Giants got as a steal in the second round of the 2021 draft.

Ojulari finished as the Giants team leader in sacks with eight and as a solid player against the run. And if you liked what you saw from him last year, there is growing optimism that in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's aggressive scheme, Ojulari could top his rookie season numbers.

What He Brings

New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari talks to reporters after organized team activities (OTAs) at the training center in East Rutherford on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Most 21-year-olds don’t take the NFL by storm, and Ojulari was no exception, receiving a handful of snaps here and there.

But credit the young man for making the most of his sporadic opportunities. He posted at least a half-sack in each of his first three games, the sacks coming off close-downs on the pocket and pursuit.

Lo and behold, Ojulari saw more snaps, his play improving with each passing week. While he struggled with his run defense early on, by mid-year, that part of his game started to fall into place, and he was well on his way to being a full-time starter.

Ojulari ended up being one of those players whose improvement was as linear as you'll find last year. He improved with his hand usage and attention to gaining and sustaining leverage with those powerful hands.

On the flip side, Ojulari's coverage skills weren't as sharp, though to his credit, the more snaps he got, the sooner the game started slowing down for him and his recognition and awareness improved.

Ojulari spent the off-season adding bulk to his frame and now looks like a baby hulk. He still needs to add variety to his pass rush game, but there is no question that he's become a lot more comfortable out there, and it's showing in his play speed. Ojulari and his first step are stunning to watch, and if he stays healthy, expect a potential double-digit season from him.

His Contract

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) and outside linebacker Quincy Roche (95) sack Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half at MetLife Stadium.

Ojulari is in Year 2 of his four-year rookie deal worth $6,774,914. His contract has $3,915,159 in fully guaranteed money. This year, he has a $1,539,753 cap hit.

Roster Predictions/Expectations

Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball as New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) chases in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.

Ojulari will be an every-down player for the Giants in this defense. But also, keep an eye out to see if Martindale begins deploying Ojulari on some stunts, taking advantage of that quick first step the young man has.

Is a double-digit sack season realistic? We think so, as with Leonard Wiliams and Kayvon Thibodeaux expected to be on the field for every play, opponents will now have to pick their poison on who to double.

