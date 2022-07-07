Skip to main content

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: WR Wan'Dale Robinson

What does the Giants' surprise second-round pick bring to the table that could potentially supercharge the offense?

For the second straight season, the New York Giants selected a wide receiver within the first 45 picks of the draft. These moves, combined with key acquisitions through free agency (most notably Kenny Golladay), would make you think that the Giants have their receiving corps set for the foreseeable future.

This couldn't be further from the truth. Despite having a talented group, the Giants simply have not been able to put it all together. Some of this is certainly injuries, and the players themselves don't get to walk away blame-free either. 

However, poor management and even worse offensive coaching have undoubtedly played a role in the unit's less than ideal production. But hopefully, those issues with the offense are a thing of the past.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Aug 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers helmet during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium.
Play
News

Giants' 2022 Week 2 Opponent Preview: Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are looking to notch their first winning season since 2017.

By The Giants Maven News Desk2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants free safety Xavier McKinney (29) reflects before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: S Xavier McKinney

Third-year man Xavier McKinney had a strong sophomore campaign last year. But that's nothing compared to what lies ahead for this young defensive leader.

By Brandon Olsen4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive back Aaron Robinson (33) participates in a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: CB Aaron Robinson

The Giants are hoping for big things from second-year cornerback Aaron Robinson this year as they look to plug the hole created by cutting James Bradberry.

By Brandon Olsen6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Rookie receiver Wan’Dale Robinson may be part of the solution. Coming out of college, Robinson has been described as tough, elusive, and flat-out electric. Robinson's numbers in college can speak to these claims as well. 

Last season, he caught 104 balls for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns and was rewarded with an All-SEC first-team selection. The Giants would welcome this production level with open arms. 

Robinson has proven his value so far. The question is, what could the Giants realistically expect from Robinson at the next level. To answer that, let's look into what he can bring to the Giants' revamped offense.

What He Brings

May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) practices a drill during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Right off the bat, let’s just say what makes Wan’Dale truly special: VERSATILITY!

Robinson came out of college playing everywhere and doing everything--playing in the slot, outside, backfield, and returning kicks. This ability to be a difference-maker in so many facets of the game makes Robinson extremely difficult to prepare for.

Robinson is a good route-runner who uses his very good balance and body control to keep his route breaks tight. As a former quarterback, Robinson always knows how to make the most out of every play.

This clever positioning often allows him to catch the ball in stride and turn up field or quickly pivot and use his twitchiness to its full effect. This makes Robinson great after the catch. No matter what down or distance, Robinson is just a big play waiting to happen.

It is also important to mention that Robinson has displayed elite hands throughout his football career. Although not possessing the largest catch radius, Robinson has made tough catches both down the field and in the backfield. He is fearless about making contact at the catch point despite his lack of size, which only adds to his abilities in short-yardage situations.

Robinson's game sounds eerily similar to another player on the Giants roster: Kadarius Toney. These similarities initially turned many fans off to the pick, as they argued it was more of the same.

Whether you think that Robinson is a gadget player or much more, the idea of pairing him with Toney in a creative offensive system SHOULD excite Giants fans everywhere and will undoubtedly strike fear in opposing defenses.

His Contract

May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) practices a drill during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Robinson is one of three draft picks (tight end Daniel Bellinger and safety Dane Belton being the others) who have not yet signed a rookie contract.

Robinson is projected to sign a 4-year contract worth about $8 million.

Roster Projection/Expectation

May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) practices a drill during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

The rookie receiver shouldn’t have a hard time seeing the field this season, as his versatility and big-play ability will allow the Giants to use him in many different ways.

Considering Brian Daboll’s history, it’s safe to say that the Giants will pass the ball a lot more often this coming year.

We probably can expect to see more 10-personnel sets (four receivers), which would allow for Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney, and Robinson to get on the field at the same time, for however long Shepard is out with injury.

It's also important to mention that, unlike other players at the position, Robinson was selected by the new staff. Schoen and Daboll likely have a plan for how they will use Robinson’s skill set and will look to build their offense with him in mind.

This isn't to say that this isn't true for all talent on the roster, but because of a vested interest to have their guys succeed, Robinson may have a bigger role on the 2022 Giants that many fans expect.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Aug 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers helmet during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium.
News

Giants' 2022 Week 2 Opponent Preview: Panthers

By The Giants Maven News Desk2 hours ago
Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants free safety Xavier McKinney (29) reflects before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: S Xavier McKinney

By Brandon Olsen4 hours ago
Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive back Aaron Robinson (33) participates in a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: CB Aaron Robinson

By Brandon Olsen6 hours ago
Tennessee titans helmet
News

Giants' 2022 Week 1 Opponent Preview: Titans

By The Giants Maven News Desk22 hours ago
New York Ggiants head coach Brian Daboll
News

Where Giants Brian Daboll Ranks Among NFL Head Coaches

By Patricia Traina23 hours ago
Jun 15, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Austin Proehl (86) carries the ball during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: WR Austin Proehl

By Patricia Traina23 hours ago
Oct 23, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive guard Josh Rivas (76) prepares to block against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: IOL Josh Rivas

By Patricia TrainaJul 6, 2022
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, left, jokes around with general manager Joe Schoen, center, as assistant general manager Brandon Brown looks on during voluntary minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Big Blue+

Reassessing Giants' First Off-season Under General Manager Joe Schoen

By Patricia TrainaJul 5, 2022