New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: FB Jeremiah Hall
Jeremiah Hall, throughout his college career, was one of the most versatile fullback/tight end weapons in the nation. Hall has plenty of experience, as he’s played more than 350 snaps in three straight years as a starter at Oklahoma.
Hall would line up all over the formation for the Sooners, being used as a halfback, fullback, tight end, and occasional slot receiver. The usage of Hall in college was very similar to the usage of Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam in 2020 and 2021 when that offense was orchestrated by current Giants head coach Brian Daboll.
Hall proved himself to be a reliable contributor on offense and special teams as a renaissance man for the Sooners. Hall is also the host of The Prairie Pod with former Oklahoma teammate Brayden Willis.
Why Two Proposed Kenny Golladay Trades Don't Make Sense
Bleacher Report proposed two trade scenarios involving receiver Kenny Golladay. Here's why both don't make sense.
New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: OT Matt Gono
Could offensive lineman Matt Gono be a surprise to make the New York Giants roster?
New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: WR Kenny Golladay
Kenny Golladay's first season as a Giant was a disappointment. Is he overrated, or can the Giants get the most out of him with this new offense?
With the Giants having moved on from Eli Penny, can Hall be in and bring more to the table?
What He Offers
Offensively, Hall offers the type of versatility that is rare in modern college offenses. For years, Hall has proven himself to be the type of fullback/tight end hybrid that consistently contributed as a blocker, rusher, and receiver.
In his three years in Norman, Hall was targeted 77 times and finished with 68 catches, a remarkably efficient clip. He averaged 11.1 yards per reception and scored 12 times through the air, with his one drop in his career coming in his freshman season. More than half of Hall’s career receiving yards came after the catch, proving to be a viable run-after-catch threat.
As a runner, Hall only saw 13 carries but averaged 4.1 yards per carry and scored his only career touchdown on the ground in his senior season. Of the 51 yards Hall picked up on the ground in his career, 43 came after contact.
So far, Hall has been a bit of a Swiss army knife type of fullback/tight end that has been good at everything he’s been asked to do; that said, he hasn’t excelled in one particular area outside of positional versatility.
Hall has been relied upon consistently as both a run and pass-blocker, with 65.6% of his offensive snaps in college coming as a blocker.
Athletically, Hall tested very poorly at the 2022 NFL Combine, running a 4.96 40-yard dash with a 4.62 short shuttle. However, that shouldn’t be a concern, as most fullbacks aren’t relied upon enough to work vertically downfield.
Hall has contributed to every special teams unit besides trying to block field goals and extra points, further adding to his value.
His Contract
Hall was signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 draft. He signed a three-year contract worth $2.575 million with just $30,000 guaranteed. Hall will have base salaries of $705,000 in 2022, $870,000 in 2023, and $985,000 in 2024.
If the Giants were to release Jeremiah Hall at this point, they would clear up $680,000 in cap space while taking a dead cap hit of just $30,000. Corker takes up just .34% of the salary cap for the Giants in 2022.
Roster Projection/Expectations
There should be little-to-no doubt about Hall’s ability to contribute to the Giants' roster, given his versatility, skillset, contract, and the opening at fullback.
Hall could be a practice squad player, but the expectation for Hall to have a similar career trajectory to Reggie Gilliam as a rookie fullback/special teamer that eventually becomes a player who contributes as a fullback, tight end, special teamer, and H-back isn’t out of the question.
Hall gives Daboll one of the most versatile offensive weapons available in undrafted free agency on a cheap contract that could pay dividends if he works out. There is no real competition for Hall at fullback; it’s more about whether the Giants want to keep a fullback on the roster for 2022.
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums