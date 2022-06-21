New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: FB Jeremiah Hall

Offensively, Hall offers the type of versatility that is rare in modern college offenses. For years, Hall has proven himself to be the type of fullback/tight end hybrid that consistently contributed as a blocker, rusher, and receiver.

In his three years in Norman, Hall was targeted 77 times and finished with 68 catches, a remarkably efficient clip. He averaged 11.1 yards per reception and scored 12 times through the air, with his one drop in his career coming in his freshman season. More than half of Hall’s career receiving yards came after the catch, proving to be a viable run-after-catch threat.

As a runner, Hall only saw 13 carries but averaged 4.1 yards per carry and scored his only career touchdown on the ground in his senior season. Of the 51 yards Hall picked up on the ground in his career, 43 came after contact.

So far, Hall has been a bit of a Swiss army knife type of fullback/tight end that has been good at everything he’s been asked to do; that said, he hasn’t excelled in one particular area outside of positional versatility.

Hall has been relied upon consistently as both a run and pass-blocker, with 65.6% of his offensive snaps in college coming as a blocker.

Athletically, Hall tested very poorly at the 2022 NFL Combine, running a 4.96 40-yard dash with a 4.62 short shuttle. However, that shouldn’t be a concern, as most fullbacks aren’t relied upon enough to work vertically downfield.

Hall has contributed to every special teams unit besides trying to block field goals and extra points, further adding to his value.