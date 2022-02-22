5 Potential Free Agent Options for Giants

The Giants don't have a lot of cap space to go crazy in free agency. But if they're looking to pick up a few affordable veteran options, here are a few names to consider.

With NFL free agency officially set to begin on March 16th, the time for critical acquisitions to fill out a roster is upon us. For new Giants GM Joe Schoen, that will likely mean an opportunity to buy some mid-lower tier players that will fill out the depth chart.

Last season, Schoen’s predecessor Dave Gettleman swung for the fences, inking Kenny Golladay, Adoree Jackson, Kyle Rudolph, and Devontae Booker to multi-year free agency deals.

With Schoen taking over a roster that is still a ways away from contending for a championship, I’d expect a more measured, long-term approach – which means less money spent and contracts that allow a cheap way out after one year to maximize flexibility.

More from Giants Country New York Giants Off-Season Roster Restock Plan: Quarterback 1 / 5

Building this roster in an effective and cap-friendly way is a process that will take multiple years, and this free agency period is an opportunity to kick start that process.

Here are five players at positions of need who fit what the Giants may be looking for in a UFA, both cost-wise and fit-wise. While most are not high-profile names, these are the types of players the Giants will likely be shopping for once free agency begins next month.

Ricky Seals-Jones, Tight End

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) runs after a catch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) defends during the first half at FedExField. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

What the Giants do at this position is largely tethered to their decision regarding Evan Engram, who is a free agent himself. I expect Engram to end up elsewhere, opening a void for a true “F” (receiving) tight end to join the roster.

Enter Seals-Jones, who did a nice job for Washington this season filling in for Logan Thomas as their primary receiving option when Thomas was out due to injury.

Seals-Jones caught 19 passes in October when he was “the guy” at the tight end position. In free agency, players north of 30 years old or approaching 30 are very easy to stay away from. Fortunately for Seals-Jones, he turns 27 one day before free agency starts and still represents a young pair of legs that could fill a short-term need for the Giants.

He also possesses familiarity with new Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka, having spent the 2020 season in Kansas City with him. Kafka’s opinion of Seals-Jones will surely play a huge role in whether or not the Giants even pursue him. Still, he represents an option at the position due to his age, likely cheap cost, and ability to contribute in the passing game.

Ike Boettger, Guard

Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Ike Boettger (65) leaves the field against the Kansas City Chiefs after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This off-season, the most significant project for the Giants is fixing the offensive line, and Boettger is an obvious candidate to be brought in for multiple reasons.

First, having spent nearly his entire four-year career in Buffalo, Schoen and Brian Daboll know precisely the type of player and person they are getting. Free agency presents so much risk, but one way to manage that risk significantly is acquiring a player with which the decision-makers and coaches have familiarity.

Boettger’s candidacy to be signed has likely already been discussed in-house. He’s a young player who is regarded well in Buffalo and has shown continuous improvement.

Now, he’s an unrestricted free agent and will likely come at a reasonable price. Is he a long-term answer for the Giants at guard? Maybe, maybe not. But regardless, he’s a young player that would bolster the depth and competition of the interior offensive line group – something the Giants desperately need.

Jihad Ward, Edge

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Jihad Ward (6) reacts after tackling Tennessee Titans running back Jeremy McNichols (28) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last spring, Ward signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Jacksonville. He played 457 snaps and appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars as a rotational player.

Before that, however, he played two seasons in Baltimore--and guess who his defensive coordinator was? That’s right – new Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.

Ward's familiarity with the scheme and ability to step right in and align in the various ways Martindale might deploy him is a huge feather in his cap. There’s no doubt the Giants need game-changing, high-impact players at this position – something Ward is not. After all, his production in 2021 was a modest two sacks and 32 combined tackles.

But that makes him very affordable – his price tag will likely come in around somewhere near that $2.5 million figure. Like the first two players on this list, Ward would be a short-term depth signing to help fill out the roster for 2022 and wouldn’t restrict the Giants roster-building ability in any way moving forward.

Marcus Mariota, Quarterback

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

We all saw what happened last season when the Giants had to turn the offense over to their backup quarterbacks, Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm. While the Giants likely won’t be spending a lot of money in free agency, the backup quarterback is a position that makes sense to spend on.

There is no doubt Daniel Jones is the starter entering 2022, but adding Marcus Mariota would give the Giants an intriguing and competent backup should something happen to Jones. After all, Jones has yet to play an entire season as an NFL starter, placing an even greater emphasis on the No. 2 job.

While Mariota hasn’t started a game since 2019, he is regarded as one of the better backups in the league. He holds a respectable 29-32 record as a starter, so unlike Glennon and Fromm in 2021, Mariota represents a player who could still lead a winning effort.

It stands to reason Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka will utilize Jones’ mobility and running skills – something Mariota also has, making the transition from Jones to Mariota a pretty seamless one.

Mariota would cost more than any player on this list, as backup quarterbacks still get paid handsomely. Other than cost, it’s hard to find reasons why the Giants shouldn’t at least consider Mariota as the backup to Jones for 2022--and potentially beyond.

Miles Killebrew, Safety/Special Teamer

Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

While not having any direct connection to the Giants' front office or coaching staff, Killebrew has clear value on special teams and as a fourth safety to fill out the position group.

Assuming the Giants don’t re-sign Jabrill Peppers, they’ll go into 2022 with Logan Ryan, Xavier McKinney, and Julian Love on the back end. Those three will all play the bulk of the snaps – likely having little to no role on special teams.

Therein lies Killebrew’s value to the Giants: He’s a big-bodied safety (former linebacker, in fact) that can step in and play closer to the line of scrimmage if need be. He'd also be active every Sunday due to his special teams prowess (he had nine tackles in 2021 with the Steelers).

Killebrew is 28 years old and has only missed two games his entire career, so he comes with minimal risk and a low price tag. He’s not the type of player that will be signed early in free agency, so the Giants can wait and see what other offers Killebrew gets.

While he isn’t a flashy addition and won’t be featured on any “free agency winners and losers” articles, he'll make an impact on Sundays this fall as a core special teamer and a big-bodied depth safety in case of injury.

Join the Giants Country Community