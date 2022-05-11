A Look Behind New York Giants Draft Picks' Jersey Numbers
They all have a name. And now the 11-member Giants draft class has a number. So let's take a look at the numbers assignments and dive into some history behind each.
New York Giants Draft Pick Jersey Numbers
R1, Pick No. 5: Edge Kayvon Thibodeau, No. 5
Thibodeaux worked out a deal with kicker Graham Gano to continue wearing No. 5, the same number he wore at the University of Oregon, where he was so successful.
If that wasn't enough reason for Thibodeaux to want to continue wearing No. 5, then how about the ironic twist that saw him go as the fifth overall player in his draft class?
R1, Pick No. 7: Tackle Evan Neal, No. 70
Perhaps another happy coincidence, Neal, the seventh overall pick in the draft, has a number that reflects that status.
Neal, who wore No. 73 at Alabama, that number currently assigned to veteran offensive tackle Matt Gono. The last Giant offensive lineman to wear No. 70 was guard Kevin Zeitler (2019-2020), the best Giants offensive lineman of that span.
R2, Pick No. 43: Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson No. 17
Robinson gets No. 17 to start his Giants career, the number last worn by quarterback Jake Fromm. Previous receivers who have worn the number include Cody Core and Swayne Harris.
But perhaps the most famous Giants receiver to sport the number this century is Plaxico Burress, who wore it from 2005 through his release in 2008 after negotiating it away from punter Jeff Feagles.
R3, Pick No. 67: Offensive Lineman Joshua Ezeudu, No. 75
Ezeudu keeps his college jersey number from his days at North Carolina. The number 75 became available after the Giants chose not to re-sign defensive tackle Danny Shelton, the last man to wear it, to another contract.
R3, Pick No. 81: Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott, No. 28
Flott sported No. 25 at LSU, but that number is currently in use with the Giants (cornerback Rodarius Williams). With No. 26 (Saquon Barkley), the next closest even number in the 20s was No. 28, last worn by running back Devontae Booker.
R4, Pick No. 112: Tight End Daniel Bellinger, No. 45
After assigning No. 45 to linebacker Jaylon Snith, the number makes its way back to the offensive side of the ball. Bellinger, who wore No. 88 at San Diego State, would have to wait and see if fellow tight end Jordan Akins, who currently has the number, is willing to give it up if he should want it.
But then again, maybe he will want to stick with 45 if his role turns into that of an H-back/blocker type of role, which is what another famous Giant to wear No. 45--fullback Henry Hynoski of the 2011 Super Bowl team--held when he was an active player.
R4, Pick No. 114: Safety Dane Belton, No. 36
Belton wore No. 4 at Iowa, but with that number having been retired (last worn by Tuffy Leemans), Belton went for a completely new look. He picks up No. 36, last worn by fullback Cullen Gillaspia, but more famously worn by cornerback Mark Haynes.
Haynes was a Pro Bowl cornerback who played for the Giants from 1980 to 1985 before moving to the Broncos to close out his career. The eighth overall pick in the 1980 draft, Haynes was a two-time First-team All-Pro (1982 and 1984) and a three-time Pro Bowler (1982, 1983, and 1984).
R5, Pick No. 146: Linebacker Micah McFadden, No. 43
McFadden could not secure No. 47, his college number, since that is currently assigned to fellow linebacker Cam Brown. No. 43 has come and go as far as those players assigned to it, but a couple of notable Giants defenders wore the number.
The first is Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Carl "Spider" Lockhart, a two-time Pro Bowler who wore it from 1965 to 1975. And for those who don't recall those days, safety Terry Kinard, the tenth overall pick in the 1983 draft who was a Super Bowl (XXI) champion, a 1988 Pro Bowler, and a member of the 1983 PFWA All-Rookie Team, sported the digits.
R5, Pick No. 147: Defensive Tackle D.J. Davidson, No. 98
Davidson gets to keep his college number 98 as he begins his NFL career. The number became available after Austin Johnson left via free agency this past off-season.
Before Johnson, two other pretty good Giants defensive linemen wore the number: Barry Cofield and Damon "Snacks" Harrison. Davidson becomes the tenth Giants player to wear the digits.
R5, Pick No. 173: Offensive Lineman Marcus McKethan, No. 60
McKethan wore No. 73 at UNC, but as was the case facing Evan Neal, who had to "settle" for No. 70, McKethan will have to "settle" for No. 60 since veteran Matt Gono is currently assigned No. 73.
Interestingly, jersey number 60 hasn't been worn very often. Kyle Murphy, whom the Giants decided not to tender, was the last player to be assigned it. Before him, the last player to wear it was offensive lineman Adam Gettis (2015-2016).
The most famous Giant to recently wear No. 60? Center Shaun O'Hara, who wore it from 2004 to 2010. And before him, offensive lineman Brad Benson, believed to be the only offensive lineman to have ever won NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors (he did so during the 1986 season after pitching a total shutout against Washington defensive lineman Dexter Manley), donned the number s a member of Bill Parcells's Giants of the 1980s.
R6, Pick No. 182: Linebacker Darian Beavers, No. 41
Beavers began his college career with UCONN as No. 43 before switching to No. 27 and then zero with the Bearcats. He takes on No. 41 with the Giants, last worn between tight end Chris Myarick and linebacker Cale Garrett.
The most famous Giant to wear No. 41 in recent years was cornerback Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie, who was with the team from 2015 to 2017.
