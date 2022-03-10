Why Giants CB Adoree' Jackson Has Advantage in Fitting into Don Martindale's System

Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson reflected on his bumpy first year as a Giant and spoke about what he believes new defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale is planning for the Giants defense.

When cornerback Adoree’ Jackson entered the NFL out of USC in 2017, he did so with much hope and promise of becoming one of the league’s next great cornerbacks.

But after an encouraging rookie campaign with the Tennessee Titans in which he started all 16 games and posted career highs in tackles (70) and pass breakups (17), the 18th overall pick in the 2017 draft, hasn't really been able to build on that foundation thanks to multiple curve balls that have been thrown his way.

First, there were the injuries he dealt with during his time with the Titans, which he admitted began to take their toll despite his determination to remain upbeat.

“For sure, it affected me because mentally it was the first time I've ever been, you know, down and out like that,” he told Giants Country. “Maybe I had a sprained ankle here or there, but for me to be sidelined for multiple games was different.”

Jackson said he tried to stay upbeat, but in doing so, there might have been some people who misinterpreted his positiveness for lack of urgency in returning to the field.

But Jackson, who has never been one to complain or feel sorry for himself when things get off the rails, just kept battling, even after the Titans decided to give up on him.

He was out of work less than a week before signing with the Giants after getting glowing reviews of the organization from safety Logan Ryan, a former teammate of his with the Titans, and defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson.

Given a fresh start, Jackson soon found himself dealing with adversity again when he suffered what he described as a "freak ankle injury" during training camp that, he said in retrospect, contributed to a slow start for his first season as a Giant.

“I was super devastated at that point,” Jackson recalled. “I was like, ‘Man, I didn't come all the way out here and to not be able to play.’”

Jackson’s ankle healed enough for him to be ready for the regular-season opener against Denver, but it would take another few weeks after the season began for Jackson to get into the groove of things.

“I wouldn't say that was why my play was slow,” he said. “I mean, I just should have still been out there and did what I had to do, but eventually I picked up, got into the groove with things. So yeah, that was an unfortunate event, and it was crazy how it went down, but everything happens for a reason.”

Although the Giants 2021 season disintegrated before everyone’s eyes, leading to the dismissal of head coach Joe Judge and the retirement of general manager Dave Gettleman, and the departure of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Jackson isn’t dwelling on what could have been.

Instead, he’s looking ahead to learning more about how he might fit in with new defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale’s scheme, a scheme that Jackson said he has some familiarity with.

“Yeah, having Coach Dean Pees as my d-coordinator (in Tennessee)—he came from Baltimore,” Jackson said.

“I don't wanna say that his scheme was the same thing as (Martindale’s)—there were some similar things, but also some wrinkles, and his own twist, and this turns on what he ran for us in Tennessee.

"But I know (Martindale) likes to bring pressure, play man-to-man in different aspects, and stuff like that. And I did get to speak with him briefly after he was hired, and I told him I'm just looking forward to meeting him and seeing him and, and willing to do whatever that he wants me to do.”

Oct 24, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) celebrates a 2nd quarter interception with New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. The Giants are rumored to be looking to trade Bradberry this off-season. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Whatever Jackson is asked to do, he might have to do so without James Bradberry, the other cornerback on the team last year with whom the team paired him. Bradberry and his $21+ million contract have been rumored to be on the trading block, something that Jackson is hoping against all hope doesn’t materialize.

“JB is a heck of a player, a heck of a person,” Jackson said. “He's actually one of the first people I called on. When the Giants reached out to me (defensive backs) Coach Jerome (Henderson) gave me JB’s number, and ever since then, he's been a standup guy.

“Obviously, I want him back. … If it happens that way, I would hate it. I'm not gonna lie and sit here and say, 'Whatever.' But at the end of the day, you have to step up and do what you have to do for the team and whatever it is you’re asked. So like I said, I talked to Wink, and I told him whatever he puts on my plate, I’ll get it done.”

