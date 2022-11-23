Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Dallas Cowboys

The New York Giants will be missing four offensive linemen and both starting cornerbacks on Thursday when they visit the Dallas Cowboys. But the next time the NFL postpones a game due to a rash of injuries having hit a team will be the first.

So where does that leave head coach Brian Daboll's team besides, of course, being up the creek without a paddle?

"Prepare to play a game," he said of those left standing. "It’s really that simple: prepare to play a game. (It’s) a short week; everybody plays them. So, do a good job in the walk-throughs. Do a good job of studying the team that we’re playing, and make sure that we’re ready to go. Take care of our bodies and get ready to go to Dallas."

Daboll refused to look for sympathy, given the Giants' injury woes. "It’s the NFL; every team deals with injuries," he said. "So, next guy up. And let’s get ready to play."

A win against Dallas would be huge for the Giants as it would even the season series and give New York its first season series split with the Cowboys since 2021.

Let's check in with Cowboys Country reporter Timm Hamm for some answers about the Cowboys.

Is there any concern about the Cowboys viewing this as a “trap game,” given what the Giants went through physically and emotionally against the Lions and how the Cowboys blew out the Vikings?

I'm not sure the Cowboys have the confidence in themselves for any game to be considered a trap game. At least, they shouldn't. If any game was a trap game this season, it was the Packers, and we all know how that went. So with that loss still fresh in their minds, they should be getting ready to play anyone left on the schedule.

When last we spoke, Dak Prescott was out with his hand injury. Since returning to the lineup, what have you seen from him and the offense vs. what they showed with Cooper Rush?

I still think Dak is struggling a bit with his own confidence. He's had just two "Dak-like" performances this season against the Bears and Vikings. The run with Cooper Rush was impressive, but this is still Dak's team, and I'm not confident Rush is sustainable as a full-time NFL quarterback. I don't think "Dak is back," as some are saying because I don't think he's playing well consistently enough for that to be true.

Going back to the Packers game, what do you think the biggest lesson learned by the Cowboys was, and how have they applied it since?

That their defense is not perfect. That 14-point blown lead stung the guys on defense. And they'll not forget about it anytime soon. If anything, I think the defense will get even better the rest of the season, especially against the run.

If the Cowboys were to sign OBJ, where would he fit into that receiving corps with Lamb, Gallup, and Brown already on the roster?

He'd immediately be the No. 1 option at wideout. The Cowboys (in my opinion) don't have a true WR1 right now, as much as Lamb would like to pretend he is. He's simply not good enough right now. His route running is terrible, and he's inconsistent at best. OBJ would give a huge advantage to the Cowboys in the NFC.

Who have been some of the unsung heroes to emerge on this Cowboys team, and which one(s) do you think have made the difference between a 7-3 team vs. a 3-7 team?

The run with Rush at quarterback during Dak's injury was the most impressive performance. But taking him out of the equation, I think the two-headed running back monster of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard has made the biggest difference on offense, as well as some guys stepping up on the offensive line, like rookie Tyler Smith and third-year tackle Terence Steele (who went undrafted out of Texas Tech).

On defense, you'd have to say rookie fifth-round pick DaRon Bland has stepped up in the secondary as he's taken over due to some injuries, as well as Dorance Armstrong on the defensive line, who's replaced Randy Gregory (who departed in the offseason in free agency).

Join the Giants Country Community