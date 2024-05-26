Cor'Dale Flott Welcomes Chance for Bigger Role on Giants Defense
For those wondering why the New York Giants moved on from cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, their starter the last three seasons who remains an unsigned free agent, the answer is Cor’Dale Flott.
Flott, the Giants' third-round draft pick in 2022, is the projected starter opposite second-year man Deonte Banks in the Giants' defensive secondary.
The 22-year-old Flott has appeared in 25 games over his first two seasons, totaling 62 tackles, seven pass breakups, and one interception while never surpassing 60 percent of the defensive snaps.
"I took advantage of every opportunity I had from year one to year three now,” Flott said last week after the Giants completed their third OTA of the spring.
“The same urgency still applies. Continue to try to up my game. Continue to learn from older veterans. Continue to learn from other players. That’s my approach to it."
Flott has certainly been exposed to many different scenarios at the NFL level. In his rookie season, he played 272 snaps at outside cornerback and posted a 94.8 NFL coverage rating.
Last year, Flott played the majority of his defensive snaps (432) in the slot, the same position he primarily played during his three-year career at LSU.
“He's been tremendous this off-season studying and working, and he's been really good about pulling (Banks) with him as he does stuff,” Giants defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson said of Flott.
“That's the type of relationship that I love to see–them two pushing each other and helping each other and being with each other through a lot of the things they're going through. And I expect Flott to have a productive good year for us. I expect him to be a guy that you look at.”
Flott, who had some trouble staying healthy in his first two seasons, has been enjoying working with Banks this spring. The former LSU corner said Banks has been great at offering some tips from his experience as a first-time NFL starter last year.
"We are two different types of corners. So, with this transition, Tae learned from him and his press techniques,” Flott said.
“Nickel, you’ll be five yards off rather than up on the line. You can also use the sideline as a corner, too. Just taking notes basically from each guy and the other veterans in the room and that's what I’ll continue to do."
Flott smiled when told of head coach Brian Daboll’s unsolicited vote of confidence given to his candidacy for the starting CB2 role during the rookie minicamp.
"It gives me confidence too that the coaches have confidence in me, that the team has confidence in me,” Flott said with a smile. “Like I said, just continue to be the best version of myself."
Flott and the returning defense players are adjusting to a new defensive scheme being installed by new coordinator Shane Bowen. Bowen doesn’t rely as heavily on blitzes from members of the defensive secondary and is less reliant on press-man coverage.
Flott likes the change and believes they are a better fit for his strengths.
"Just like you said, zone. Being able to have a back to the sideline, look at the quarterback, get more plays and opportunities on the ball. I feel that as a unit, we continue to take control of that, approach this as a different defense than what we're used to and learn, and right now, we're still doing that," he said.
Flott is no stranger to having to guard to-notch receivers. While at LSU, he’d regularly go against Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and new Giants teammate Malik Nabers.
Like any other young player, Flott is far from being a finished product. But don’t expect him to put extra pressure on himself to match what any other cornerback in the NFL has accomplished at this point in their career.
"Everybody is on their own timeline,” Flott said. “You can't compare yourself to other guys and what other guys are doing.
“The best thing you can do is take notes from the veterans, the guys that have been around, and figure out what works for you, whether that's routine, whether that's on the field, off the field, film work, and just picking guys' minds – that's what I started working on and get better at."