As the NFL Regular Season Gears Up, Giants Remain Confident in COVID-19 Protocols

The critics said it couldn’t be done, that NFL teams, who because of the size of their operations, cannot operate in a bubble environment like the NBA and NHL, couldn’t survive the COVID-19 virus given the sport’s natural defiance of recommended social distancing protocols.

But not only has the NFL proved the critics wrong so far, the possibility of having most if not all of a 17-week season is looking much more likely than it did back in March and April when the pandemic began to peak worldwide.