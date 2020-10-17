Darnay Holmes is Quietly Maturing into a Quality NFL Corner
Jackson Thompson
It hasn't been all peaches and cream for Giants rookie cornerback Darnay Holmes, but through it all, he's stayed focus and is making progress toward becoming a better player for the Giants.
Holmes, the Giants' fourth-round draft pick out of UCLA, has been heavily involved in the defense in the early going, playing an average of 41.6% of defensive snaps through the first five games, where he's line up predominantly in the slot.