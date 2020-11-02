Five Missteps That Have Stunted the Giants’ Rebuild

As the losses continue to pile on for the Giants, the growing number of paying customers who continue to be let down by a franchise that thus far has flashed but has been unable to start putting it together continues to grow.

It’s probably unfair to this coaching staff to arrive at any judgment regarding the job they’ve done so far--not after seven games into the season and more twists and turns to head coach Joe Judge’s first season than one might find on San Francisco’s famed Lombard Street.