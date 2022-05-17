Five Takeaways from Giants Media's OTA No. 1 Report

When the team announced the signing of 6-foot-2 receiver Robert Foster before the start of free agency, many people didn't give the move a second thought.

But there might be more to Foster's game than what meets the eye. The Giants, in their practice notes, complimented Foster for a leaping catch he made.

That got us curious about how well he fared on contested catches, some of which require the receiver to leap, and how well the Giants receivers did on contested catches last season.

At Alabama, Foster didn't get many passes thrown his way--just 53 targets, of which he caught 35. But of his handful (six) of contested catch opportunities, Foster came down with three of those for a 60 percent success rate.

Meanwhile, last year, the Giants' wide receivers finished with a 51.2 percent contested catch rate (40 of 78, according to Pro Football Focus). Sterling Shepard, who is recovering from a late-season Achilles injury, led the wide receivers in snagging contested catches, hauling in 72.7 percent of those balls.

And Kenny Golladay, the big-time free agent signing who came to the Giants with a reputation as a force in making contested catches, finished 15 of 31 (48.4 percent) in that category.