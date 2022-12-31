Five to Watch in Giants' Week 17 Game vs. Colts

The Giants need a big game to clinch a postseason berth. These five players/units can help make it happen.

The New York Giants came close to clinching a playoff berth last week but fell to the Minnesota Vikings 27-24. However, the losses by the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, and Washington Commanders have set the Giants up for a "win and in" scenario against the struggling 4-10-1 Indianapolis Colts team.

Here's a look at five players/units the Giants need to step up if they're to clinch their first postseason berth since 2016.

DT Dexter Lawrence II

Dexter Lawrence II has had a breakout season that has led to his first Pro Bowl berth. He's posted 63 tackles, 60 pressures (11th in the NFL), a team-high 6.5 sacks, and a team-high 24 run stops with two games to go.

Lawrence will likely see quite a bit of guard Quenton Nelson, a five-time Pro Bowler, and three-time All-Pro. Nelson, like his teammates, isn't having one of his better seasons. After allowing four sacks in his first four seasons, Nelson has allowed four in this season alone. He has also conceded a career-high in pressures (27) for a 97.5 percent pass-blocking efficiency rating, the first time in his career that his PBE rating is under 98 percent.

Lawrence and the rest of that Giants' defensive front will be looking to apply the pressure on quarterback Nick Foles to force him into making mistakes. The Colts have given up 56 sacks this season, the second most in the league. It should be a golden opportunity for the Giants' defensive front to eat this week.

Giants Offensive Line

The Giants offensive line has had its ups and downs this season; admittedly, injuries haven't helped. Still, the Giants offensive line has the fourth-lowest pass-blocking efficiency rating (82.5) and has allowed the fifth most sacks (47) and the second-most hurries (48).

This week the Giants will face a relatively stout defensive front. Coming into this matchup, the Colts are fourth in sacks per pass attempt (9.09 percent) thanks to the three-headed monster they have had up front on their defensive line (DeForest Buckner, Yannick Ngakoue, and Kwity Paye).

All-Pro defensive tackle Buckner leads the team in pressures (46) and is second on the team in sacks with 8. Ngakoue is the team leader in sacks (9.5) and is second in pressures (44), but he was placed on injured reserve with a throat injury and will not be available the rest of the season.

Paye is third in pressures (26) and third in sacks (6). This pass rush spells danger, and the Giants' offensive line could be in store for a long day if it doesn’t manage to keep the Colts pass rush at bay.

Giants Cornerbacks

The Giants cornerbacks have had their share of adventures this season, largely due to injuries affecting the lineup. But this week, they're getting a break of sorts since the Colts offense is a mess.

Ranked 23rd in the league in passing yards per game (207.1), the Colts offense is 31st in passing yards per play (5.73), 31st in the red zone percentage (43.9), 29th in interception rate (3.14), 29th in third down percentage (33.5), and is second to last in points per game (16.5).

Though the Giants have the worst interception rate in the league (0.79), the Colts' passing offense is a great opportunity for this unit to boost that stat if it can get pressure up front and limit the potential damage that receivers Michael Pittman, Parris Campbell, and rookie Alec Pierce can cause.

QB Daniel Jones

If there is a game that could define Daniel Jones’ career, this one would be it. The Giants quarterback has shown tremendous growth this season and has done a much better job limiting turnovers and making better decisions.

Last week, Jones did his part to push his team toward a playoff berth when he engineered a game-tying drive that included a 2-point conversion, only to lose the game on a walk-off field goal. This week, if Jones and the offense can replicate the passing yardage and point production they had a week ago, that will go a long way toward helping them reach their postseason goal.

It won't be easy, though. The Colts have a stingy pass defense that ranks 11th in the league in passing yards allowed per game (206.1). While not a ball-hawking group, they can make plays that can easily flip the field.

Giants Coverage Teams

While Colts fans haven't had much to cheer about, their return teams have been a bright spot.

The Colts lead the league in kick return yards per attempt (28.4) and are second in the NFL in total kick return yards with a season-long 89-yard return.

The Giants coverage teams have had their share of adventures this year. They are 28th in the league in kick return yards allowed per attempt (25.2). This issue popped up several times this season, most recently against the Eagles in Week 14, when the Giants allowed Boston Scott to complete a 66-yard return, and then again in Week 15 against the Washington Commanders on a 43-yard kickoff return to Antonio Gibson.

Though the Colts offense has struggled, it obviously would behoove the Giants not to give it a short field.

