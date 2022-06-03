New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: RB Saquon Barkley

What kind of role will Saquon Bakrkley have in the new Giants offense?

In 2018, running back Saquon Barkley set the world on fire, proving that he was every bit of a dynamic player and worthy of being the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

But after a glowing rookie performance in which he amassed over 2,000 all-purpose yards (2,028) and won the "2018 A Offensive Rookie of the Year honors from the AP, Sporting News, and Pro Football Writers of America, Barkley has fallen on some hard times that have had people revisiting whether the Giants erred in passing over an offensive lineman or trading down from No.2 overall in that draft.

In his sophomore campaign, Barkley missed three games with a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 3 of the season, the injury clearly affecting him even after he returned.

While he still managed to eke out his second 1,000-yard rushing season—barely at that—grumbles of Barkley being an “all or nothing” type of back began to surface.

The following season, Barkley’s football world came crashing to a halt when five quarters into the new campaign, he suffered a devastating torn ACL on the grass at Soldier Field, an injury that required reconstructive surgery.

Not one to abandon his dreams, and perhaps inspired by how legendary running back Adrian Peterson came back from a similar set of circumstances better than ever, Barkley worked hard to get back on the field. Sure enough, he didn’t miss a beat despite some speculation that the Giants might hold him out of games until he was fully one year removed from the injury.

Miss a Training Camp Player Preview? Catch up here.

Barkley would make it back, but lo and behold, the injury bug struck again, this time a freak occurrence, when he suffered a freak, sprained ankle that cost him four more games.

Still determined to get back on track, Barkley kept at it, rehabbing the ankle, trying to stay patient, and envisioning better things to come.

With this past off-season being the first one for him since 2019 in which he didn’t have to mix rehab work in with his training, Barkley, who will be two years removed from the ACL injury that last year, made him look as though he didn’t entirely trust that knee at times, is aiming to thrive in his contract season.

What He Brings Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK Barkley has appeared in 44 games for the Giants, but has only surpassed 100-yards rushing in 12 of those. Part of his issues, other than the injuries, have been his blocking up front, which has been inconsistent. Part has been a stubbornness by previous coaching staffs in insisting he run up the gut and try to push the pile—something his size would seem to indicate he’s capable of doing but which he hasn’t really shown since turning pro. Where Barkley has been at his best as a runner is bouncing things outside. In his 2018 rookie season, he recorded his highest yards per attempt (YPA) average by working outside, using his cutback ability to find the proverbial escape hatch. This has led some to wonder if Barkley, who had reputation as being a “homerun hitter” in college, has carried that over to the pros. An NFL running back has to be able to take the dirty yards and understand that not rushing attempts will necessarily yield five or more yards. At times, Barkley might have a crease in front of him but would fail to take advantage of it, instead looking to bounce outside only to be stopped cold in his tracks. His Contract Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK Barkley is currently in the option year of his rookie deal and will earn a fully guaranteed $7.217 million salary. That figure represents 100 percent cash spent--there is no prorated signing bonus or any frills built-in. Barkley's 2022 earnings are currently the sixth-highest cap figure at his position and the seventh-highest cap figure on the Giants. Roster Projection/Expectation Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK Barring an injury, Barkley will be on the roster this year as to trade him at this point wouldn't benefit anyone, not when the offense needs all the playmakers it can get. However, the big question is how much of the workload will Barkley get? When he was with the Bills, Head coach Brian Daboll was more known for running a passing offense than a rushing one, so to expect Barkley to get at least 200 touches in the coming season might be expecting a bit too much. Instead, look for Barkley to become more involved with the passing game, an underutilized strength of his. Barkley had a career-high 91 receptions as a rookie but hasn't come remotely close to that total since injuries notwithstanding. But early signs at the OTAs indicate that getting Barkley more involved in the passing game might just be in the cards, especially as he continues to make linebackers and defensive backs assigned to cover him continue to look foolish.

Join the Giants Country Community