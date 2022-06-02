New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: DE Ryder Anderson

Ryder Anderson was one of two tryout players signed by the Giants after its rookie mini-camp. Could he be an option as a developmental defensive end?

Ryder Anderson, a defensive lineman out of Indiana, brings a lot of football experience from two well-respected football programs.

Anderson spent four years at Ole Miss before he transferred in January of 2021. He had 99 tackles, 38 solos, six and a half sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one blocked punt.

He transferred to Indiana for his 2021 season, where he had his best statistical year. A teammate of linebacker Micah McFadden, the Giants' fifth-round draft pick, Anderson earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors while getting 2.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 47 tackles (27 solo).

Anderson has talent, and he certainly looks the part. In fact, the 6-foot-6, 276-pound Anderson was the 42nd-ranked edge defender by The Athletic's Dane Brugler in his draft guide.

Can Anderson continue to improve while he is allowed to fight for a roster spot in New York?

What He Brings Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Anderson brings the size and length that NFL teams covet for the position. When looking at his RAS (relative athletic score), Anderson acquires an excellent grade in the composite size category. Overall, Anderson doesn’t have much in his bag of tricks as a pass rusher, so he has a better chance of landing as a practice squad player than on the 53-man roster. But he is a bulldozer downhill and a powerful player that uses his size to his advantage. Possessing a solid stab move, Anderson can knock blockers back and control the point of attack. In a system where defensive coordinator Wink Martindale often manufactures pressure through his scheme rather than relying on the individual edge rusher winning on the outside, this bull rush ability may prove valuable. Anderson can provide a powerful push, creating holes for speedier edge rushers like Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux to rush through. In addition, Anderson offers inside-outside versatility with experience on both the line and a outside linebacker, traits that no doubt attracted the Giants to the player in the first place. His Contract Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Anderson, an undrafted free agent, received a three-year deal worth $2.56 million, including a $2,000 signing bonus. His average annual earnings are projected at $853,000 per year, and he'll count for $705,000 against the 2022 cap if he's on the roster. These figures currently rank 152nd (tied with other undrafted rookies) among active players at the defensive end position. Roster Projection/Expectation Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports It is tough to put expectations on players when they haven’t even stepped on an NFL field, especially for someone that goes undrafted. With this being said, the Giants have such a strong and loaded front seven that it will probably take a rash of injuries for Anderson to slip onto the initial 53-man roster. The other question is how the coaches view Anderson. Is he a 3-4 defensive end or more of a standup edge defender? He is currently listed as a defensive end on the Giants' roster and played 923 of his college snaps outside of the tackle and 647 over tackle. Can he rush from a two-point stance, or is he better with his hand in the dirt? The Giants will find out this summer what Anderson is and if he's worthy of a spot on the practice squad, which is his most likely destination.

