Skip to main content

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: DE Ryder Anderson

Ryder Anderson was one of two tryout players signed by the Giants after its rookie mini-camp. Could he be an option as a developmental defensive end?

Ryder Anderson, a defensive lineman out of Indiana, brings a lot of football experience from two well-respected football programs.

Anderson spent four years at Ole Miss before he transferred in January of 2021. He had 99 tackles, 38 solos, six and a half sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one blocked punt.

He transferred to Indiana for his 2021 season, where he had his best statistical year. A teammate of linebacker Micah McFadden, the Giants' fifth-round draft pick, Anderson earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors while getting 2.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 47 tackles (27 solo).

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet and Wilson official NFL Due footballs at SoFi Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants OTA No. 8 Takeaways

The Giants have a jam-packed week of OTAs, and with No. 8 of 10 in the books, here are a few takeaways from what the team's internal media reported.

By Patricia Traina9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants Lauded by ESPN for Strong Offseason - Our Top 12 Takeaways

Add ESPN to the growing list of media outlets who applaud what the New York Giants did this off-season.

By Patricia Traina17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Nov 26, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Austin Allen (11) walks onto the field during the Senior Day ceremony before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: TE Austin Allen

Undrafted free agent tight end Austin Allen could be a prospect to watch this summer as the Giants seek to remake their tight end room for the short- and long-term.

By Dylan Paciullo18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Anderson has talent, and he certainly looks the part. In fact, the 6-foot-6, 276-pound Anderson was the 42nd-ranked edge defender by The Athletic's Dane Brugler in his draft guide.

Can Anderson continue to improve while he is allowed to fight for a roster spot in New York?

What He Brings

Sep 22, 2018; Oxford, MS, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Woody Barrett (15) scrambles as he is defended by Mississippi Rebels defensive end Ryder Anderson (89) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Anderson brings the size and length that NFL teams covet for the position. When looking at his RAS (relative athletic score), Anderson acquires an excellent grade in the composite size category.

Overall, Anderson doesn’t have much in his bag of tricks as a pass rusher, so he has a better chance of landing as a practice squad player than on the 53-man roster. But he is a bulldozer downhill and a powerful player that uses his size to his advantage. Possessing a solid stab move, Anderson can knock blockers back and control the point of attack.

In a system where defensive coordinator Wink Martindale often manufactures pressure through his scheme rather than relying on the individual edge rusher winning on the outside, this bull rush ability may prove valuable. Anderson can provide a powerful push, creating holes for speedier edge rushers like Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux to rush through.

In addition, Anderson offers inside-outside versatility with experience on both the line and a outside linebacker, traits that no doubt attracted the Giants to the player in the first place.

His Contract

Jan 2, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Ryder Anderson (89) sacks Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Jack Tuttle (14) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium.

Anderson, an undrafted free agent, received a three-year deal worth $2.56 million, including a $2,000 signing bonus. His average annual earnings are projected at $853,000 per year, and he'll count for $705,000 against the 2022 cap if he's on the roster.

These figures currently rank 152nd (tied with other undrafted rookies) among active players at the defensive end position.

Roster Projection/Expectation

Sep 26, 2020; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive end Ryder Anderson (89) and Mississippi Rebels linebacker Tavius Robinson (95) during the game against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

It is tough to put expectations on players when they haven’t even stepped on an NFL field, especially for someone that goes undrafted. With this being said, the Giants have such a strong and loaded front seven that it will probably take a rash of injuries for Anderson to slip onto the initial 53-man roster.

The other question is how the coaches view Anderson. Is he a 3-4 defensive end or more of a standup edge defender? He is currently listed as a defensive end on the Giants' roster and played 923 of his college snaps outside of the tackle and 647 over tackle. Can he rush from a two-point stance, or is he better with his hand in the dirt?

The Giants will find out this summer what Anderson is and if he's worthy of a spot on the practice squad, which is his most likely destination. 

 Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet and Wilson official NFL Due footballs at SoFi Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants OTA No. 8 Takeaways

By Patricia Traina9 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Big Blue+

Giants Lauded by ESPN for Strong Offseason - Our Top 12 Takeaways

By Patricia Traina17 hours ago
Nov 26, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Austin Allen (11) walks onto the field during the Senior Day ceremony before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: TE Austin Allen

By Dylan Paciullo18 hours ago
Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: TE Jordan Akins

By Dylan PaciulloJun 1, 2022
New York Giants rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, right, participates in organized team activities (OTAs) at the training center in East Rutherford on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Big Blue+

New York Giants OTA No. 7 Takeaways

By Patricia TrainaMay 31, 2022
Nov 10, 2013; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; General view of the MetLife Stadium exterior before the NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the New York Giants.
News

Giants Announce 2022 Preseason Schedule

By The Giants Maven News DeskMay 31, 2022
May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) practices a drill during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Big Blue+

How Giants Can Deploy Wan'Dale Robinson and Kadaraius Toney at the Same Time

By Brandon OlsenMay 31, 2022
Joe Schoen
Big Blue+

New York Giants' Money Matters

By Patricia TrainaMay 30, 2022