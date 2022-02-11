Giants 2022 UFA Primer: LS Casey Kreiter

Of all the Giants on last year's team, the one whose name you didn't hear much if at all was long snapper Casey Kreiter. And that's a good thing for the pending UFA-to-be's chances to return.

Casey Kreiter, LS

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 250 lbs.

Age: 31

NFL Exp.: 6 seasons

College: Iowa

The New York Giants first signed free agent long snapper Casey Kreiter in 2020 to a one-year deal worth a little over a million. In 2020, the Giants re-signed Kreiter to another one-year minimum salary benefit contract following an encouraging performance.

Over his two-year stint with the Giants, the 31-year-old Kreiter didn’t miss a single game and delivered spot-on snaps. Despite being placed on the COVID list midway through the 2020 season, Kreiter was reinstated just five days later, having not missed a game since his issue popped up over the bye week.

Why Giants Should Keep Him

After two seasons with the Giants, Kreiter has consistently illustrated he can provide this team with what they need from a long snapper. Kreiter has been available every week, despite his aforementioned brush with COVID in 2020, and he has consistently executed clean snaps week in and week out.

Considering the Giants were able to secure Kreiter to a one-year veteran salary benefit deal equivalent to a player with two years of accrued service cap-wise, they could look to do the same again this year given their limited salary cap space and needs elsewhere.

Why Giants Shouldn’t Keep Him

The only reason why the Giants shouldn’t keep Kreiter is if they somehow manage to find a better long snapper who just happens to be more affordable.

Aside from that, the only minor downside with Kreiter’s game is his lack of activity downfield on punts. Compared to former Giants long snapper Zak DeOssie, who was adept for barreling his way downfield to make a play on the ball, Kreiter has been the complete opposite, posting only one solo tackle over his two-year tenure as a Giant.

Keep or Dump?

Seeing how consistent and affordable Kreiter is, the Giants should look to bring him back to another one-year deal. No matter what was asked of him, Kreiter got the job done on special teams, his snaps crisp and on target every game week.

Though he might not be the best long snapper on the free-agent market, Kreiter was elected to the Pro Bowl in 2018 as a Denver Bronco for a good reason: his consistency. And over his two-year stay with the Giants, Kreiter has illustrated just how reliable he is.