Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Casey Kreiter
Team(s)
New York Giants

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: LS Casey Kreiter

Of all the Giants on last year's team, the one whose name you didn't hear much if at all was long snapper Casey Kreiter. And that's a good thing for the pending UFA-to-be's chances to return.

 

Casey Kreiter, LS

Height: 6’1”
Weight: 250 lbs.
Age: 31
NFL Exp.: 6 seasons
College: Iowa

The New York Giants first signed free agent long snapper Casey Kreiter in 2020 to a one-year deal worth a little over a million. In 2020, the Giants re-signed Kreiter to another one-year minimum salary benefit contract following an encouraging performance.

Over his two-year stint with the Giants, the 31-year-old Kreiter didn’t miss a single game and delivered spot-on snaps. Despite being placed on the COVID list midway through the 2020 season, Kreiter was reinstated just five days later, having not missed a game since his issue popped up over the bye week.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants long snapper Casey Kreiter (58) talks with Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (25) during the game at SoFi Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: LS Casey Kreiter

Of all the Giants on last year's team, the one whose name you didn't hear much if at all was long snapper Casey Kreiter. And that's a good thing for the pending UFA-to-be's chances to return.

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Jan 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale during an AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chargers defeated the Ravens 23-17.
Play
Film Room

What We Might Expect from Don "Wink" Martindale's Defense?

Aggressiveness. Pressure. Trickery. It's all part of what new defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale likes to run in his defensive schemes.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Dare Rosenthal, OT, Kentucky
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky

Dare Rosenthal began his career on the defensive side of the ball, thus making him something of a project if he lands on the Giants' draft board.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Why Giants Should Keep Him

After two seasons with the Giants, Kreiter has consistently illustrated he can provide this team with what they need from a long snapper. Kreiter has been available every week, despite his aforementioned brush with COVID in 2020, and he has consistently executed clean snaps week in and week out.

Considering the Giants were able to secure Kreiter to a one-year veteran salary benefit deal equivalent to a player with two years of accrued service cap-wise, they could look to do the same again this year given their limited salary cap space and needs elsewhere.

Why Giants Shouldn’t Keep Him

The only reason why the Giants shouldn’t keep Kreiter is if they somehow manage to find a better long snapper who just happens to be more affordable.

Aside from that, the only minor downside with Kreiter’s game is his lack of activity downfield on punts. Compared to former Giants long snapper Zak DeOssie, who was adept for barreling his way downfield to make a play on the ball, Kreiter has been the complete opposite, posting only one solo tackle over his two-year tenure as a Giant.

More New York Giants UFA Primers

Dec 5, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Korey Cunningham (79) walks off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: OT Korey Cunningham

1 / 4

Keep or Dump?

Seeing how consistent and affordable Kreiter is, the Giants should look to bring him back to another one-year deal. No matter what was asked of him, Kreiter got the job done on special teams, his snaps crisp and on target every game week.

Though he might not be the best long snapper on the free-agent market, Kreiter was elected to the Pro Bowl in 2018 as a Denver Bronco for a good reason: his consistency. And over his two-year stay with the Giants, Kreiter has illustrated just how reliable he is.

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants long snapper Casey Kreiter (58) talks with Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (25) during the game at SoFi Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: LS Casey Kreiter

1 minute ago
Jan 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale during an AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chargers defeated the Ravens 23-17.
Film Room

What We Might Expect from Don "Wink" Martindale's Defense?

1 hour ago
Dare Rosenthal, OT, Kentucky
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky

4 hours ago
From left linebackers coach John Egorugwu, defensive ends coach Jovan Haye, and head coach Clark Lea celebrate as their defense stops Tennessee on a fourth down near the end zone in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
News

Giants Add Former Vanderbilt LB Coach John Egorugwu to Staff (Report)

16 hours ago
Mike Groh, wide receivers coach, during the day's Colts camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
News

Giants Hire Mike Groh as Receivers Coach (Report)

19 hours ago
Nov 12, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) and wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) react in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
News

Eli Manning Happy Odell Beckham Jr Has Found Success with Rams

21 hours ago
Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive line coach Andre Patterson against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoff football game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
News

Former Vikings Assistant Coach Andre Patterson to Be Next Giants' Defensive Line Coach (Report)

22 hours ago
Dec 5, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Korey Cunningham (79) walks off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: OT Korey Cunningham

Feb 10, 2022