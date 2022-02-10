Giants 2022 UFA Primer: OT Korey Cunningham

Did veteran offensive tackle Korey Cunningham show enough to warrant another contract with the Giants as a depth player?

Korey Cunningham, OT

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 305 lbs.

Age: 26

NFL Exp.: 4 seasons

College: Cincinnati

The New York Giants signed offensive tackle Korey Cunningham to their practice squad last fall to a one-year deal worth $920,000. With Andrew Thomas, Nate Solder, and Matt Peart holding down the starting tackle positions for most of the 2021 season, Cunningham only played 113 offensive snaps, 71 of those coming at right tackle.

Before joining the Giants, Cunningham played one season for the Arizona Cardinals (as a rookie in 2018) and played his next two seasons with the New England Patriots. Last year marked the first time Cunningham surpassed 100 offensive snaps in a season since his rookie season 2018.

2021 Recap

Since Cunningham saw limited duty as a backup at right tackle, his main contribution was as the jumbo tight end, where he was involved in 63 pass snaps, two of which he went out for a pass (he had none thrown his way).

Cunningham logged nearly a full game's worth of playing time when the Giants took on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. With Nate Solder on the reserve/COVID list at that point and Matt Peart having suffered a torn ACL early in the game, Cunningham jumped in to replace him at right tackle, playing 67 snaps.

Cunningham conceded a team-high six pressures that included four hurries and one sack in that game. Apart from Peart, who only played 11 snaps, Cunningham posted the worst pass-blocking efficiency that day (92.4 percent).

Aside from not receiving a lot of snaps, Cunningham didn’t have much to show for those extended snaps he did receive in his first season with the Giants.

Why Giants Should Keep Him

Although Cunningham didn’t stand out in limited snaps over the regular season, he’s still young (26) and could benefit from the coaching change. If the Giants move on from Nate Solder, as is expected, and if Peart isn't ready to start the season, which could be the case, Cunningham could offer depth.

Cunningham is a disciplined player--over the last two seasons, he has not conceded a single penalty. Though he’s yet to show he can consistently perform at a higher level, he could be a worthwhile investment for the Giants to bring back.

Cunningham shouldn't be ultra-expensive to bring back, especially if it’s on a one-year veteran minimum deal. With the number of injuries the Giants endured at the tackle position, they will need some depth, Cunningham having illustrated that he can be a solid backup.

Why Giants Shouldn’t Keep Him

With Thomas and Solder taking on the majority of the starts while Peart served as the primary backup, Cunningham didn’t get the chance to illustrate what he’s capable of doing.

In addition, Cunningham’s transition from college to the NFL has been a rocky one since he stepped foot into the league in 2018. In 349 total snaps at left tackle with the Cardinals, he produced a pass-blocking efficiency rating of just 94.9 and gave up 18 pressures and two sacks. Though his time in New England fared a bit better, he only played a total of 105 snaps over his two-year tenure.

With the Giants cap space limited, Cunningham might not be worth the investment if he's looking for a bigger contract and a starting role.

Keep or Dump?

Despite the circumstances of his first season as a Giant, Cunningham is a keeper for a couple of reasons. First, the Giants need more depth for their tackle position. Cunningham has the experience to provide depth, and he wouldn't appear to be an expensive investment.

If Solder is on his way out and Peart is not physically ready, the Giants won’t have many tackles on their active roster with experience. While they are expected to add to the position in the draft, Cunningham would make for a solid backup.

