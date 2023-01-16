Giants-Eagles Divisional Game Set for Saturday Night

The New York Giants will have a short work week ahead of their divisional playoff round against the Philadelphia Eagles, as the NFL announced that the Giants will play their game on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX.

The Jaguars and Chiefs will be the early game on Saturday, with their kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. And on Sunday, the Bengals will visit the Bills for the 3 p.m. game, while the winner of the Bucs-Cowboys game will face the 49ers at 6:30 p.m.

The Giants have not won in Philadelphia since 2013.

