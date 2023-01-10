Giants-Eagles Week 18: By the Numbers

It may not have gone how they scripted it, but the New York Giants gave Philadelphia all the work it could handle with a team of under-the-radar players.

Traveling south down I-95 to the City of Brotherly Love for the regular season finale, the Giants’ took on the eventual NFC No. 1 seed with many of their starters inactive for the contest in anticipation of the playoffs.

The differences in talent on the field were obvious as the Giants featured second and this string players against the Eagles’ starters, yet perseverance remained the same as it had all season. New York made Philadelphia sweat out a 22-16 victory that was not what they imagined facing on Sunday.

With Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley among the key players that didn’t suit up for the defeat, quarterback Davis Webb earned his first NFL regular season start in six years and took the star-studded Eagles down to the wire. The first half wasn’t pretty for the 27-year-old and his offense, yet Webb found a groove in the second half to finish his debut with 23 completions for 168 yards (4.2 average) and one touchdown, the latter coming in physical fashion at the goal line.

Despite not being able to end their road losing streak in Philadelphia, the Giants—who were outplayed by the Eagles four weeks earlier in a 48-22 defeat at MetLife Stadium—made the NFC East Rival work hard for any of the points they earned. They allowed the Eagles to rally 342 yards of offense Sunday and 4.8 yards per play, but the defense kept Philly from feasting in the endzone again and limited them to just one successful trip.

There were questionable decisions from the sidelines and a repeat of some of the same mistakes that have plagued the Giants in select games this season. Most glaring of it all, head coach Brian Daboll further cemented his “Coach of the Year” case by nearly outclassing a top-tier opponent looking to run his relievers out of the stadium.

As the 2022 regular season concludes, the Giants now brace for a rematch with the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round, another contender they came within a missed field goal of potentially upsetting three weeks prior. The dream isn’t finished at 9-7-1, as Big Blue hopes to be that one big surprise to advance deeper in the tournament and add to the fantastic details of their storybook campaign.

The postseason is finally here for the New York Giants, and now it’s survive and advance. Before the world watches them in Minnesota, let’s look at the numbers and contributors that caught attention in Week 18.

Giants’ Offense: Tale of Two Halves

Given who the New York Giants were running out on offense to face the fully stocked Philadelphia Eagles, it wasn’t unreasonable to expect some early deficiencies in moving the football. However, in the first half of competition, Big Blue struggled to even get the pigskin over their rival’s logo at midfield.

With quarterback Davis Webb under center and a trove of backup offensive linemen protecting him, the Giants found themselves constantly running into the brick wall of the Philadelphia defense that barely allowed them to break the line of scrimmage. In their six total possessions of the first half, all but one ended under 35 yards of production, and only two lasted longer than four minutes.

Facing a ton of pressure during these drives, Webb pushed the huddle a total of 55 yards on nine completions with an average reception of 6.1 yards. He didn’t earn much help from the skill positions either, as the backfield managed just 33 yards and the receiver corps with under one catch on at least three targets. The result was six straight punts, the longest drive being 35 yards in the first quarter and the deepest possession halted at the Eagles’ 29-yard line.

Holding a 16-0 halftime deficit with credit to the defense limiting Philadelphia to one successful redzone visit, the Giants offense felt poised for another miserable half and a potential defeat as Philadelphia would figure out how to blow the game open. On the contrary, in that span, they flipped the field and suddenly had the Eagles grasping for straws to prevent the unthinkable.

After poor protection on the second-half kickoff led to an Eagles drive that carried down to the Giants’ 7-yard line, the Giants offense found their chance at life when safety Dane Belton picked off Jalen Hurts in the endzone to secure a touchback and take six points off the scoreboard.

One drive later, Webb executed the Giants’ longest run of the afternoon—a nine-play, 79-yard possession connecting with three different receivers—to put the team into field goal position. Gano knocked in the 24-yard score to put New York on the board, 19-3.

The frustration for a Philadelphia franchise that expected a blowout on their turf wouldn’t stop there. As Webb and company continued to gain some fluidity, the sixth-year veteran commanded a 10-play, 64-yard drive down to the Eagles’ 14 to give New York their best field position of the contest. Darting off on the next snap, Webb flew down to the 4-yard line and lowered his shoulder, dragging a defender with him into the endzone for his first NFL rushing touchdown.

It was a highlight play that reflected the grit the Giants have played with all year long and woke up the snoozers of a 19-9 affair. For the Cal quarterback, it wasn’t possible without the help of his teammates.

“That second half was really fun, and that’s something I’ll never forget,” Webb said after the game.

Philadelphia would finally respond with some points in the fourth quarter on a 22-yard field goal by Jake Elliot to make the score 22-9. Even then, Mike Kafka’s crew wasn’t ready to bend over to their arch-rivals, packing one more punch that made the final score more intriguing than it should have been. Capping off a seven-play, 49-yard drive, Webb soared a deep ball 25 yards into the corner of the endzone to connect with Kenny Golladay for six, putting the Giants within one score with 1:38 to play.

By the end of their latest rivalry meeting, the Giants offense garnered another 207 yards of offense, including 155 in the air and 129 on the ground. After averaging just 3.3 yards per rush in the first half, the team heightened their number to 6.1, with three rushers posting 30 or more yards up the interior. The passing game improved, with Lawrence Cager leading the bunch at eight receptions and 69 yards.

It wasn’t a picture-perfect outing by any stretch. Yet, as the postseason kicks off this week, the Giants hope it will give their team further confidence that they have the depth to compete with the best teams in the league. If not the postseason, they certainly have something building for the future.

Kenny Golladay Breaks His Scoreless Streak

It took 36 games to end one of the most disappointing streaks in New York Giants history. Yes, you read that right: the Kenny Golladay scoreless saga has finally reached an end in the final game of the 2022 regular season.

For weeks on end, a constant story surrounding the Giants’ offense had been the ineptitude of Golladay to become more involved and put some points onto the scoreboard on Sundays. Expectations were high for the sixth-year receiver out of Northern Illinois, as he brought to East Rutherford a resume that included consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a member of the Detroit Lions.

When the franchise signed the former Pro Bowl pass catcher to a four-year, $72 million contract in a 2020 free agency frenzy, the hope was to make him the versatile deep threat he was infamous for in the Motor City. Through two seasons—35 career games—for New York, none of that had come to fruition as Golladay totaled a mere 44 receptions for 571 yards in that span as the team’s priciest offensive player.

Among his woes since migrating to the Big Apple, none have been more scrutinized than his failure to impact the team’s success in the endzone. After notching 21 touchdowns over five years for the Lions, Golladay entered Sunday’s matchup with Philadelphia holding zero scores to his second NFL stint to go along with four catches for 51 yards. The mark was the lowest of his career, only closely matched by the two he scored in 2020 when he appeared in just five games.