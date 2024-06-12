Giants QB Daniel Jones Can't Wait to Work with Malik Nabers in Team Drills
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has seen Malik Nabers work from afar in 11-on-11 drills and can't wait to get cleared medically from his torn ACL to start throwing passes to the young receiver.
"I think he can be a tremendous weapon for us," Jones said after the team completed the first day of their mandatory minicamp.
"He’s had a good spring. He’s looked good and made a lot of plays. You know, it takes time and work, and we'll put that in."
Jones grinned when asked what excited him most about Nabers' physical ability.
"I mean, he can do everything," the quarterback said. " There is not much he can't do from a route-running standpoint. He is dynamic with the ball in his hands and strong, fast, explosive, catches the ball well. Yeah, he does a lot well."
While Jones looks forward to throwing more to NAbers, the rookie seems more interested in getting his feet on firm ground than worrying about who is throwing to him right now.
"When Daniel comes back, I'm sure he's going to be helpful to the offense," said Nabers, who has been taking the bulk of his pass targets from Drew Lock.
"But right now, we just focus on the guys we’ve got in right now."
Nabers' somewhat interesting statement is much ado about nothing, as he's being viewed as a key cog in the Giant's offense, regardless of who throws the ball.
Still, there is no question that the Giants brass, in drafting Nabers sixth overall this year, is hoping the former LSU receiver can not only breathe new life into a stagnant Giants offense but also help Jones get back to being the quarterback he was in 2022, his best season since his rookie campaign in 2019.
Jones, for his part, is optimistic about his newest pass catcher.
"You can tell he loves football. It's important to him. He cares a lot about it. Wants to get it right," Jones said about Nabers last month.
"He's extremely talented. Everybody knows that. (He's a) great route runner, strong, fast, adjusts to the ball well, all the things you look for. It will be a process. I look forward to putting in the work with him."