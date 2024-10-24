Giants QB Daniel Jones “Trying to Learn” from Benching
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones wasn’t necessarily able to provide his team with some juice during last week’s 28-3 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but apparently, head coach Brian Daboll’s confidence in the sixth-year quarterback hasn’t waned.
Daboll, who immediately declared Jones the starter for the upcoming game against Pittsburgh, has apparently told Jones that he’s sticking with him for the rest of what’s fast becoming a lost season.
“Yeah, I would say we've had conversations,” Daboll said Thursday, declining to go into what was said between him and Jones.
Jones confirmed that Daboll told the team after the game that he would be the starter going forward. That has to be a relief for Jones, who didn’t hide his feelings about being pulled from the game.
Jones wasn’t willing to offer details of what he and Daboll discussed since then, other than to say that the two reviewed the tape and discussed some things. But as always, he took his share of the blame for the embarrassing loss.
“Obviously, no one's happy about how the game went last week,” he said. “I think there's a number of issues that we're all looking to address and improve. That's what we got to do. Starting with me, I'm taking that approach. But we're moving forward this week.”
Jones admitted that he missed some opportunities to get the ball out faster against the Eagles, adding that he was working to correct those issues ahead of next week’s game against the Steelers.
“I think you're always trying to learn, you're always trying to grow, you're always thinking about your approach and how it can improve week to week,” he said.
“So, yeah, I think there's some things you take from it, that you're trying to learn from. But does it change or is it completely different because he pulled me from the game? No, it’s not. We all got to play better, I got to play better.”
Jones added that he’s not worried about potentially being benched again if he continues his struggles and inconsistent play.
“I'm just going to focus on playing well,” he said. “I think playing well, winning the game, that puts us all in the best position. … My job is to play and play well and that's what I'm focused on.”