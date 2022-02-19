Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Daniel Jones
Team(s)
New York Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones Gets Candid About His 2021 Season

In a recent ESPN podcast episode, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones took ownership of his often uninspiring performance last season and vowed to continue working at it.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has yet to reach the potential the team saw in him when they drafted him No. 6 overall in 2019. And in trying to be fair to Jones, Giants team co-owner John Mara admitted that the franchise had done everything possible to screw up Jones's development, from instability at the coaching rank to not fielding a solid offensive line in front of him.

While Jones is undoubtedly appreciative of Mara's admission, the 24-year-old, in a recent episode of ESPN's Breaking Blue podcast, refused to absolve himself of any blame.

I’m certainly the one responsible for how I play, and I take that very seriously. I haven’t played well enough. We haven’t won enough games to this point. That’s what I am focused on. And making sure I’m improving as a player as we go through this offseason and into next season, so I am able to put this team in a position to win games."

To his credit, Jones has made some strides in his game. He's done a much better job of taking care of the football and moving around the pocket. Before a season-ending neck injury, Jones had cut down both his interceptions and his fumbles to seven apiece, the lowest totals of his career.

But Jones's weekly performances have been uninspiring, to put it mildly. Based on some of his decisions, there seems to be little indication of the game having slowed down for him.

Last season, his second year in Jason Garett's offense, Jones looked like he regressed. He didn't see the field well; hence some of his throws were ill-timed or poorly placed.

A continued alarming aspect of Jones's game occurred when his read was taken away. Jones often looked unsure of what he was seeing and missed wide-open receivers as a result. Granted, some of that might have come from playing behind a sieve offensive line, but it was surprising he didn't use his legs--one of his best attributes--to extend plays.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll are, for better or worse, doubling down on QB Daniel Jones. We'll find out how big they're betting when it comes to decide in a few months whether New York will pick up Jones' fifth-year option.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants QB Daniel Jones Gets Candid About His 2021 Season

In a recent ESPN podcast episode, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones took ownership of his often uninspiring performance last season and vowed to continue working at it.

By Patricia Traina
18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws as New York Giants inside linebacker Reggie Ragland (55) moves in during the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: ILB Reggie Ragland

The Giants look like they're going to need some help at inside linebacker. Can veteran Reggie Ragland provide that help under this new coaching staff?

By Olivier Dumont
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) completes a catch in the first quarter during an NFL Week 12 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 29
Play
Big Blue+

NFL.com Reveals Surprising UFA Choice New York Giants Must Keep

A lot of Giants fans are probably going to disagree with whom out of the 18 players set to become UFAs, NFL.com's Gil Brandt suggests they make an effort to retain.

By Patricia Traina
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

More from Giants Country

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) completes a catch in the first quarter during an NFL Week 12 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 29

NFL.com Reveals Surprising Choice for UFA Giants Must Keep

1 / 5

Jones has also struggled in the red zone. Last season, five of his ten touchdown passes came in the red zone, the worst mark among starting NFL quarterbacks in the league and a mark falling behind Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who threw seven red-zone touchdowns. And of Jones' 45 career touchdown throws since 2019, only 24 have come inside the red zone (53.3 percent).

Not all of that is necessarily on Jones -- his supporting cast has left a lot to be desired--but that's still an alarmingly low rate for a starting quarterback who at some point needs to figure out a way to make plays.

Add to that the injuries, which are beginning to pile up. Jones has far too often put himself in harm's way and needs to better learn to protect himself and when to give up on a play to live to see another down rather than trying to play the hero.

Speaking of injuries, while there is optimism that he'll recover from the sprained neck that ended his 2021 season early if he doesn't start doing a better job protecting himself, he's not going to last much longer in this league.

Jones, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, will get another chance to put to bed all the questions about whether he is indeed a franchise quarterback.

As for whether the Giants will exercise his option year, that would be a surprising development and one that wouldn't necessarily provide any kind of cost-benefit if they were to do so.

 Join the Giants Country Community

 

New GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll are, for better or worse, doubling down on QB Daniel Jones. We'll find out how big they're betting when it comes to decide in a few months whether New York will pick up Jones' fifth-year option.
Big Blue+

Giants QB Daniel Jones Gets Candid About His 2021 Season

By Patricia Traina
18 minutes ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws as New York Giants inside linebacker Reggie Ragland (55) moves in during the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: ILB Reggie Ragland

By Olivier Dumont
2 hours ago
New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) completes a catch in the first quarter during an NFL Week 12 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 29
Big Blue+

NFL.com Reveals Surprising UFA Choice New York Giants Must Keep

By Patricia Traina
5 hours ago
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The "Off-season Kickoff" Edition

By Patricia Traina
6 hours ago
New York Giants Helmet
News

Giants Add Angela Baker to Coaching Staff (Report)

By The Giants Maven News Desk
17 hours ago
Sep 15, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Chicago Bears center James Daniels (68) in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Big Blue+

ESPN Projects This Free Agent Signing for Giants

By Patricia Traina
Feb 18, 2022
Dec 5, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) throws the football against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: QB Mike Glennon

By Stephen Lebitsch
Feb 18, 2022
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) arrives at Sanford Stadium during the the national championship parade and celebration in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

By Nick Falato
Feb 18, 2022