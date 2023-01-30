Giants Rookie Class Rewind: A Lot of Potential

Let’s take a look at how each rookie from the Giants 2022 draft class fared in their first seasons.

The New York Giants had an incredible season that many did not anticipate to happen. They went 9-7-1 during the regular season and won their first playoff game in over ten years. A big part of their success comes from their rookie class.

They added 11 players last April, including the fifth and seventh-overall picks in the first round. Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal highlighted an exciting first night of the draft, followed by Wan’Dale Robinson, Josh Ezeudu, and Cor’Dale Flott on Day 2.

Interestingly, every player drafted by the Giants in 2022 dealt with injuries, except for fifth-round linebacker Micah McFadden. Two had their seasons ended before they even began: fifth-round guard Marcus McKethan and sixth-round linebacker Darrian Beavers.

It was a fun-filled year for the Giants, especially considering that the rookies played a huge role in helping them exceed expectations. That said, here’s how every rookie performed during their first year. (All stats via Pro Football Focus.)

Round 1, Pick 5: OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Stats: 14 GP, 49 total tackles, 18 pressures, 13 QB hits, six tackles for loss, five passes defended, four sacks

Thibodeaux was among the highest-rated players coming out of last year’s draft. He ultimately fell into the Giants’ laps at pick number five. Thibodeaux’s swagger and attitude made him a perfect fit for the New York market, but his play certainly backed up what he was drafted to do.

Thibodeaux missed the first two games of the regular season after suffering a sprained MCL during the Giants preseason matchup against the Bengals. It took him a few weeks to get acclimated to the speed of the NFL, but he made his first impact play in Week 6, strip-sacking Lamar Jackson to seal the Giants’ fifth win of the season.

The biggest highlight of Thibodeaux’s rookie season came under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football. In Washington during Week 15, the Giants needed to win to heighten their playoff chances over the Commanders.

Thibodeaux had three tackles for loss in the first quarter, but that wasn’t the night's biggest play. He strip-sacked Taylor Heinicke near the goal line, recovered the ball, and then somersaulted into the endzone.

Thibodeaux started to hit his stride late in the season, with three sacks in his final five regular season games. His role is only going to grow heading into 2023. With a full season under his belt, he knows what to do to make the second-year jump.

Round 1, Pick 7: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

Stats: 738 offensive snaps played, seven penalties, seven sacks allowed

Neal was one of the top offensive tackles in last year’s draft. With the Giants having a revolving door at right tackle the last few seasons, it was time to invest in that position, and Neal was the perfect fit.

He didn’t have the best showing as a rookie. Neal struggled to hold his own most of the time. He struggled to acclimate to the NFL's dominant pass rushers, even if they’d send a tight end to help seal the outside.

Week 3 was a disaster game for Neal, as he had to go up against Dallas’ strong defensive front. However, it looked like he started to come into his own before spraining his MCL in Week 7 and missing four games. He also seemed to be playing through a shoulder injury once returning from his other injury.

The only hope for Neal is that he can take a huge leap in year two. He certainly hasn’t been as bad as people are making it seem, but there is room for improvement. He has Andrew Thomas on the other side to help him work through the struggles. Look for Neal to improve in 2023.

Round 2, Pick 43: WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

Stats: 6 GP, 23 receptions, 227 yards, one touchdown

Robinson was a heavily-scrutinized pick at the time. However, it wasn’t hard to see why the Giants liked Robinson so much.

The former running back turned wide receiver had over 1,300 yards and seven touchdowns in his final college season at Kentucky. He’s versatile, and the Giants ensured they had a plan for Robinson.

He played in just six games during his rookie season. After injuring his knee in Week 1, Robinson returned in Week 6 and had an immediate impact, catching three passes for 37 yards and one touchdown. He appeared in every game until Week 11 when he caught nine passes for 100 yards. Unfortunately, in that same game, Robinson would tear his ACL and miss the remainder of the season.

Robinson recently said he plans to be on the field in Week 1. Great news, considering the Giants struggled at the receiver position for the 2022 season. Robinson should be in-line to be the starting slot receiver barring anything unforeseen.

Round 3, Pick 67: OL Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina

Stats: 290 offensive snaps played, three penalties, and three sacks allowed

Ezeudu appeared in 10 games during his rookie season with the Giants while starting in two of those contests. Ezeudu primarily played left guard during his last season at North Carolina but has the flexibility to play across the line.

He was always at left guard in 2022, being rotated whenever the staff felt he needed valuable reps or in case of injury. He still needs work in pass protection, but his run blocking is something that the coaching staff should be excited about. Ezeudu’s ability to keep driving his feet and washing defenders out of run plays was noticeable during his rookie year.

Unfortunately for Ezeudu, he suffered a “long-term” neck injury near the middle of the season and was placed on IR before Week 15. Brian Daboll said it would not threaten his career, but it’s worth noting when talking about Ezeudu. Assuming he’s healthy by the start of camp, look for Ezeudu to be placed all along the interior of the offensive line to see where he fits best.

Round 3, Pick 81: CB Cor’Dale Flott, LSU

Stats: 11 GP, 26 total tackles, two passes defended, one forced fumble

Cor’Dale Flott was an interesting selection by the Giants. He was an intriguing player coming out of the draft, having played at safety, nickel, and cornerback during his last season at LSU.

Flott started six games as a rookie and showed flashes of what he could become. He missed a few games due to a calf injury, which prompted Fabian Moreau to take over the CB2 spot.

Despite that, Flott started the last three games of the regular season and almost had his first career interception in Week 16 against the Vikings. He would get his revenge in the Wild Card game, breaking up a pass on third down. Flott played just three snaps during his first playoff appearance and came up big when the Giants needed it.

Flott is a lengthy corner that showed flashes of excellence in his rookie season. He’s also only 21 years old, one of the youngest players in the league, and has so much more room to grow. If he can fill in his frame during the offseason, Flott could make a real case to start on the outside along with Adoree' Jackson.

Round 4, Pick 112: TE Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State

Stats: 12 GP, 30 receptions, 268 yards, two touchdowns

Bellinger started in every game he played in except for one during his rookie season. Bellinger played his college ball in an offensive system that was run-heavy. He didn’t exactly light up the stat sheet, but he refined his blocking skills, something the Giants took notice of early.

Bellinger was on his way to becoming a huge part of the offense. He had 152 yards, two touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown before suffering a fractured orbital bone in Week 7. As a result, he missed the next five games before returning in Week 13. Bellinger’s impact in his first year was huge, especially in the Wild Card game, where he caught two passes for 17 yards and one touchdown.

Bellinger is, without a doubt, the Giants starting tight end. Unless they decide to massively upgrade the position, he’ll be in-line for an even bigger role in year two.

Round 4, Pick 114: S Dane Belton, Iowa

Stats: 15 GP, 31 total tackles, three passes defended, two interceptions, one tackle for loss

In college, Belton was known for being a ballhawk. Belton appeared in most games but with a limited snap count. He played 100% of the snaps in two games, Week 10 and 18. Ironically enough, those were the two games where he got both interceptions.

When Xavier McKinney went down with a hand injury, it was important to note that the coaching staff favored Jason Pinnock over the rookie Belton. They have another interesting decision this offseason with Julian Love. If Love decides to go elsewhere, Belton could see an increased role in 2023.

Round 5, Pick 146: LB Micah McFadden, Indiana

Stats: 17 GP, 59 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble

The Giants linebacking corps had been lackluster heading into 2022. They needed depth at a position that ultimately lacked talent and still do heading into 2023.

McFadden was asked to do a lot as a rookie. With Tae Crowder being cut near the end of the season and no other options, McFadden was asked to start six out of his last nine games.

He played well, considering the circumstances. McFadden is better suited as a WILL linebacker; if he were to have a better MIKE linebacker next to him, his performance would’ve likely been better. ILB is one of the Giants biggest needs heading into this offseason, so McFadden will likely be fighting for a depth spot in camp.

Round 5, Pick 147: DT DJ Davidson, Arizona State

Stats: 5 GP, four total tackles

Davidson was drafted to be depth behind the likes of Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams. Davidson was known for having a high motor coming out of college but couldn’t show what he could do.

Davidson suffered a torn ACL in Week 5 and missed the remainder of his rookie season. The Giants had one of the worst run defenses in the NFL in 2022. They’re hoping Davidson could be the solution to giving starters rest without worrying about teams running all over them.

Round 5, Pick 173: OG Marcus McKethan, North Carolina

McKethan was drafted to be depth along the interior of the offensive line. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL during Fan Fest and didn’t see any playing time during his rookie season. McKethan will be battling for a depth spot come training camp time.

Round 6, Pick 182: LB Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

Beavers was an intriguing prospect coming out of last year’s draft, with many surprised that he lasted until the sixth round. Beavers was named a finalist for the Butkus Award in 2021, given to the nation’s best linebacker.

Unlike McKethan, Beavers was able to play in the preseason but ultimately ended up tearing his ACL as well. Beavers was ascending during training camp, becoming favorable with the coaching staff. He likely would have been a big contributor down the stretch.

With that said, look for Beavers to be in the fold to compete for the starting inside linebacker job if he's healthy.