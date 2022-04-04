Giants Searching for Answers to Chronic Injury Problem

After posting a high of 388 man-games lost in 2017 when they finished second that year, the Giants managed to get that number down a bit, keeping it under 260 per season. But last year, that number shot up to 356, which put them first in the NFL.

That’s a statistical trend the team would rather not have any part of and one that head coach Brian Daboll said they’re trying to figure out.

“Yeah, we've had plenty of meetings on that,” Daboll said. “We're gonna do whatever we can do as a coaching staff and an organization to help that.

“We went back the last few years to look at it. You look at how you schedule practice, how you ramp guys up when they get here for phase one to phase two, the hydration portion of it, the teaching aspect of it--we've looked at all the areas that encompass injuries. You're never guaranteed, but we're certainly gonna try our best to make sure that our players are as healthy as they can be for us on Sundays.”