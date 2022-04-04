Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+draftTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Giants Searching for Answers to Chronic Injury Problem

Head coach Brian Daboll is determined to keep the players as healthy as possible. That starts with trying to figure out why the team has been so snakebit of late when it comes to injuries.

How bad has the New York Giants injury situation been over the last five seasons?

If there was a way to exchange ten injuries for an extra win, the Giants would have the best won-loss record in the league over that period.

In other words, it’s been really bad. According to the website ManGamesLost, which tracks games lost due to injury and illness, the Giants have finished in the top-10 league-wide every year since 2017, averaging 282 man-games lost.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants QB Daniel Jones: I'll Be Ready to Go

Giants QB Daniel Jones refuses to make excuses for his past play and instead is locked in on having a healthy--and productive--season ahead.

By Patricia Traina1 hour ago
1 hour ago
jones and dex
Play
Big Blue+

Pro Football Focus Predicts Giants' Option Year Decisions

The May 2 deadline for picking up fifth-year options in first-round draft picks is fast approaching. Here's what Pro Football Focus thinks the Giants should do--and whether we agree or disagree with their reasoning.

By Patricia Traina4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Aug 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants Restructure Adoree' Jackson's Contract

General manager Joe Schoen, desperate to find any last bit of salary cap space, kicked the can down the road for yet another player contract. Here's what he did and why he likely chose this particular contract.

By Patricia Traina6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) knocks the ball out of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones' (8) hand resulting in a fumble, recovered by the Giants, in the first half. The Giants fall to the Rams, 38-11, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford.

After posting a high of 388 man-games lost in 2017 when they finished second that year, the Giants managed to get that number down a bit, keeping it under 260 per season. But last year, that number shot up to 356, which put them first in the NFL.

That’s a statistical trend the team would rather not have any part of and one that head coach Brian Daboll said they’re trying to figure out.

“Yeah, we've had plenty of meetings on that,” Daboll said. “We're gonna do whatever we can do as a coaching staff and an organization to help that.

“We went back the last few years to look at it. You look at how you schedule practice, how you ramp guys up when they get here for phase one to phase two, the hydration portion of it, the teaching aspect of it--we've looked at all the areas that encompass injuries. You're never guaranteed, but we're certainly gonna try our best to make sure that our players are as healthy as they can be for us on Sundays.”

A member of the New York Jets grounds crew blows off the artificial turf before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.

There have been some questions regarding the role of MetLife Stadium turf, which was replaced after the 2019 season. But not all of the Giants injuries have been of the lower body variety, and not all of those lower-body injuries have occurred on an artificial surface.

Most notably, running back Saquon Barkley suffered his torn ACL on the grass surface of Chicago’s Soldier Field. And linebacker Blake Martinez, who tore his ACL on the turf last year, attributed his injury to using worn-out cleats that led to his foot sliding around in the shoe.

While some might argue that the Giants have merely been a victim of bad luck, the consecutive years of finishing in the top 10 league-wide certainly warrant further attention.

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) is driven off of the field after an injury during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.

Receiver Sterling Shepard, who suffered a late-season Achilles injury last year on the MetLife Stadium turf, said that in the team’s meeting earlier in the day, one topic that came up was head injuries.

“In the team meeting today, we went over some stuff about what guys can wear on the field and stuff,” he said. “Head injuries are something that has always been a thing in the league, and I know they have those caps and stuff now that guys can choose to wear. That’s pretty much all that is.”

The Giants are sure to further explore the subject and, as Daboll said, make adjustments to the program he’s set up as circumstances warrant.

New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) is helped off the field in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford.

“I think you have to be flexible really in every aspect of this job because there are going to be things that pop up that you're not anticipating,” Daboll said. “It’s no different than game-planning for an opponent week to week. Those things change.

“I think you have to have flexibility in the job that I'm in right now. How many people are hurt at the secondary position versus how much we ran with the GPS at the receivers? I think you have to take a day-to-day approach and evaluate where you're at and do the best thing for your players.”

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
Big Blue+

Giants QB Daniel Jones: I'll Be Ready to Go

By Patricia Traina1 hour ago
jones and dex
Big Blue+

Pro Football Focus Predicts Giants' Option Year Decisions

By Patricia Traina4 hours ago
Aug 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants Restructure Adoree' Jackson's Contract

By Patricia Traina6 hours ago
Nov 27, 2021; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams tight end Trey McBride (85) runs the ball on a reception in the second quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

By Nick Falato8 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium.
Big Blue+

Five Giants Veterans with Most to Prove for the Long Term

By Patricia TrainaApr 3, 2022
Nov 20, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Prairie View Am Panthers defensive back Bryce Turner (19) tackles Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) during the first quarter at Kyle Field.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

By Nick FalatoApr 3, 2022
Oct 24, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) reacts after an interception against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

How Giants Could Optimize James Bradberry Cap Savings if He's Not Traded

By Patricia TrainaApr 2, 2022
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The Spring Football Edition

By Patricia TrainaApr 2, 2022