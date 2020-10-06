SI.com
Giants' Youth Movement Offers Promise

Patricia Traina

No one at the Giants is ready to throw in the towel yet on the 2020 season despite the 0-4 season, but that doesn't mean that head coach Joe Judge and his assistant coaches don't want to see how some of the younger, less experienced players are coming along in their respective developments.

To that end, Judge and his coaches have made plans to insert young players like offensive tackle Matt Peart, guard Shane Lemieux, linebackers Cam Brown and Tae Crowder, and cornerback Madre Harper into the lineup whenever possible to gauge what they have.

Can the Giants Finally Get Over the Hump?

The Giants have had a disappointing start to the season against tough competition, yet their hardest days might be behind them with the meaningful stretch they have coming up.

Jackson Thompson

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Takeaways and from New York Giants' 17-9 Loss to the Rams

Some thoughts, stats and the three drives that really mattered.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants: Week 4 Report Card: Failing Grades for the Offense (Again)

The grades are in on the Giants' fourth straight loss of 2020.

Patricia Traina

Giants Avoid the Cellar in MMQB's Week 5 Power Rankings

The good news is the 0-4 Giants aren't dead last in the MMQB weekly NFL power rankings. But the bad news is that their Week 4 ranking, much like their season, has stalled.

Jackson Thompson

LockedOn Giants Podcast: Stop Me If You've Heard This Before

Another week, another Giants loss to discuss.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Notebook | Quarterbacks, Cornerbacks and More

Joe Judge backs Daniel Jones despite his struggles. Meanwhile, have the Giants finally found another starting cornerback to play opposite of James Bradberry?

Jackson Thompson

Giants Set to Begin Crucial Divisional Stretch

The NFC East is by far the worst division in football, making for an even playing field. Can the Giants take advantage and start gaining some ground?

Patricia Traina

Daniel Jones Commits Another Costly Turnover in Giants Loss to Rams

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones nearly made it through the Giants' Week-4 game against the Los Angeles Rams without committing a turnover, but then threw game-ending interception on the final drive of the game to sink the Giants to 0-4.

Jackson Thompson

by

Jackson Thompson

Giants Sign Alex Bachman and David Moa to Practice Squad

The Giants made a handful of transactions on Monday, including bringing wide receiver Alex Bachman back to the practice squad.

Jackson Thompson

Joe Judge: Golden Tate Defended Himself in Jalen Ramsey Dustup

Judge isn't planning any discipline for Tate or anyone else on the team involved in the scuffle as of now, but the NFL is conducting its own investigation into the ugly incident which occurred after the Giants' game vs. the Rams ended.

Patricia Traina