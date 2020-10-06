Giants' Youth Movement Offers Promise

No one at the Giants is ready to throw in the towel yet on the 2020 season despite the 0-4 season, but that doesn't mean that head coach Joe Judge and his assistant coaches don't want to see how some of the younger, less experienced players are coming along in their respective developments.

To that end, Judge and his coaches have made plans to insert young players like offensive tackle Matt Peart, guard Shane Lemieux, linebackers Cam Brown and Tae Crowder, and cornerback Madre Harper into the lineup whenever possible to gauge what they have.