Quarterback Daniel Jones has become one of the more controversial topics in the NFL over the last few years. Some believe Jones was not given a fair chance from the start, which is why he hasn’t progressed as much as fans would have hoped.

Others believe that Jones simply is not the future for the Giants and that the team should look into either drafting or acquiring a new quarterback. Whatever the case may be, Jones has played considerably well so far in head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka’s system. He still has his faults but looks comfortable with every passing week.

Jones has thrown for 1,596 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions through nine games this season. His current 65.8 percent completion rate is a career-high, and his turnover rate has dropped, only fumbling the ball three times. He also has a knack for finishing games, with five game-winning drives, the most out of any quarterback in the league.

That said, here is how Daniel Jones compares to every other starting quarterback in the league.

Atlanta Falcons: Marcus Mariota

This is a player that fans have projected Jones’ career to look like. Marcus Mariota was drafted by the Titans in 2015 and played five seasons, but he never lived up to expectations as the number two overall pick.

Mariota is now starting for Atlanta and has thrown for 1,747 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, and has eight fumbles which has led to Falcon fans calling for the team to start rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder over Mariota.

Mariota is a bridge quarterback until the Falcons can find the franchise's future. Mariota has been decent but not that good, considering he has tight end Kyle Pitts, rookie wide receiver Drake London, and versatile running back Cordarrelle Patterson. Their offense should be a lot better than it looks right now.

Jones, who looks like he's going to be in New York beyond this season, has been the better quarterback in 2022.

Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray

The first overall pick in the 2019 draft, Kyler Murray has been a rollercoaster during his career so far. Before the season began, the Cardinals believed that Murray was their future and rewarded him with a whopping $230.5 million contract.

Things have not gone so well for Murray and the Cardinals this season, as they sit with a 4-6 record. Despite the record, Murray is still having a solid year. He has 2,168 yards, 12 touchdowns, six interceptions, and eight fumbles. Like Jones, Murray can also use his feet, having rushed for 359 yards and two touchdowns.

While Murray has been the better quarterback throughout his career, he and Jones are near the same level when it comes to this season.

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is a superstar talent and has been the face of the Ravens franchise since becoming a full-time starter in 2019. Jackson has 1,768 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He’s also up to 635 rushing yards and two touchdowns this year, on pace to rush for over 1,000 yards again.

Jackson is a legitimate dual-threat quarterback that has proved many doubters wrong. While Jones has also been a threat running and solid when throwing the ball, Jackson has been the better quarterback this season and is on his way to a big payday in the offseason.

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen

This is an easy one. Josh Allen is simply a better quarterback than Daniel Jones. No disrespect to Jones, but Allen continues to improve each season and has become one of the few elite quarterbacks in the NFL.

Allen’s development has been credited to former offensive coordinator and now Giants head coach Brian Daboll. Allen threw over 4,000 yards in 2020 and 2021 under Daboll, with 35+ touchdown passes in each of those seasons. He currently has 2,733 yards and 20 touchdowns to ten interceptions.

Jones is improving, but he is nowhere near Allen's level yet.

Carolina Panthers: P.J. Walker

The Panthers have had a weird season, going from Baker Mayfield, who they traded a 2024 fifth-round pick for, to P.J. Walker. Walker has started five games and thrown for 731 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. The Panthers situation has been unusual, but Jones is better than Walker.

Chicago Bears: Justin Fields

Fields was taken with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 draft by the Bears after trading up with the Giants. Fields is part of one of the worst passing offenses in the league currently. He’s thrown for 1,489 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The Bears, like the Giants, just haven’t been able to pass the ball as much as they’d like. Chicago, however, did acquire former Steelers receiver Chase Claypool at the deadline in hopes of sparking their passing offense.

But when it comes to the quarterbacks, although their stats are similar, Jones has been better than Fields this year and has proved he can win more games with less.

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow

Burrow is definitely a better quarterback than Jones. Considered among one of the elite quarterbacks in the league, Burrow is certainly living up to being the first overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Burrow has thrown for 2,535 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions this year. While the defending AFC champions are currently 5-4, Burrow is on pace for career highs in passing yards and touchdowns.

Cleveland Browns: Jacoby Brissett

Until Deshaun Watson returns from his league-imposed suspension, the Browns' quarterbacking duties lie in the hands of Jacoby Brissett.

The Browns are a run-first offense, carried by workhorse Nick Chubb, one of the league leaders in rushing yards. Brissett has been decent, throwing for 2,074 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions. The stats are not eye-popping, but Brissett has been what any fan would expect for a substitute. That said, it's hard to view Brissett as a better quarterback than Jones.

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has missed most of the 2022 season after suffering a broken thumb in Week 1. He came back in Week 7 and led Dallas to two more wins. He has just 856 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions.

While Prescott has been out due to injury, he already has as many 200-yard passing games as Jones in less than half of the number of games. He’s likely to regain his form as the weeks go on, and thus far, in limited time, he's been better than Jones despite having more to work with receiving-wise than Jones.

Denver Broncos: Russell Wilson

The biggest trade in the offseason was Russell Wilson coming from Seattle to Denver in exchange for a plethora of draft picks and multiple players. The marriage between Wilson and Denver has been disappointing thus far, as the Broncos have won just one of their last four games and sit with a 3-6 record.

Wilson has been a big part of why the Broncos have not been winning. He’s thrown for 1,980 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions. While Wilson has certainly been the better quarterback in his career, he and Jones are near the same level in terms of play this season.

Detroit Lions: Jared Goff

Jared Goff is the former first overall pick from the 2016 draft. After five seasons with the Rams, he was sent to Detroit for then-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. Goff had a down year in his first season with Detroit but has stepped it up this season.

Goff has 2,277 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The Lions have one of the best offenses in the NFL, and Goff is a big part of it. (The reason why Detroit is 3-6 is because of their lackluster defense.) Goff has been good this season and is playing better than Daniel Jones.

Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers

Many would be quick to say Rodgers is the better quarterback, period, and based on his body of work, they'd be correct. But we're talking about this season. That said, Rodgers still is the better quarterback, having posted 2,542 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The most surprising thing is that the Packers went on a five-game losing streak that started with the Giants in Week 5. They have since beaten Dallas in overtime to snap the losing streak but lost to the Titans on Thursday night.

Rodgers has been vocal all season about how his young receivers need to pick up the production and play better. Jones’ receiving core has been disappointing as well, but the Giants have been winning games despite that.

Indianapolis Colts: Sam Ehlinger

Sam Ehlinger took over the starting job after Matt Ryan was benched a few weeks ago. Regardless, Jones is still the better option than his Colts counterparts.

Before being benched, Ryan threw for 2,230 yards, ten touchdowns, and nine interceptions, amassing a 4-3-1 record. The team decided to turn to Ehlinger, who has started two games and thrown for just 304 yards and one interception. That's not a large sample size on which to go on, but overall, Jones has been the better quarterback.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence

The first overall pick in last year’s draft, Trevor Lawrence, is still developing as a passer after a disastrous rookie season that saw turmoil among the coaching staff affect the team.

New head coach Doug Pederson has helped to calm things down and get Lawrence back on track. Lawrence has 2,334 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions this season, a massive improvement from last year. At this point, he and Jones are about even in terms of growth, given how Jones, like Lawrence, appears to have finally found stability.

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes is worlds better than Daniel Jones, and it isn't even close. Mahomes is among the elite quarterbacks in the league. He has 2,935 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions this season alone, his passing yardage and touchdowns leading the league.

Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr

The Raiders have been an absolute disaster this season. Under new head coach Josh McDaniels, the team is off to a horrible 2-7 start, and many fans are already looking to draft a quarterback with their potential top-five pick in April’s draft.

Derek Carr has 2,128 yards, 13 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Those aren't bad stats, but considering the team traded for star wide receiver Davante Adams in the offseason, fans were likely expecting that offense to be much further by this point.

Carr's numbers might be better, but we give the edge to Jones in this matchup.

Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert is well on his way to becoming an elite quarterback in this league. He tossed 31 touchdowns in his rookie year and had over 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Herbert has 2,450 yards, 14 touchdowns, and six interceptions this year. He’s earned the gunslinger nickname and is on pace for another solid season. Given the lack of elite receiving talent, Jones hasn't thrown nearly as many deep balls, which is why Herbert gets the nod.

Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford

The Rams are currently on a Super Bowl hangover. Off to a 3-6 start, quarterback Matthew Stafford has not been stellar. He's thrown for 1,928 yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions this season.

Considering he had wide receivers Cooper Kupp (before recently losing him to an ankle injury) and Allen Robinson, one might have expected more from Stafford, who, based on this year alone, isn't having the season Jones is as far as wins.

Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa is not in the elite category of quarterbacks yet, but he has certainly been a better quarterback than Jones.

The Dolphins are 7-1 in games that Tua has played in (the one loss being the game he was injured), and he certainly seems to be flourishing under new head coach Mike McDaniels. Tua has thrown for 2,265 yards, 18 touchdowns, and three interceptions as the Dolphins continue to find ways to win.

Minnesota Vikings: Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings have also been off to a hot start, posting an 8-1 record that puts them among the top teams in the NFC. Cousins has been playing well, throwing for 2,356 yards, 14 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Those aren't insane numbers, but he’s doing enough for the Vikings to continue to roll over their opponents. Considering Jones is also doing enough for the Giants to win games, a case could be made that they’re both on the same level, at least now.

New England Patriots: Mac Jones

Daniel Jones has been better than Mac Jones, 3-3 this season as a starter. Jones has had some injury issues this year, which has opened the door for rookie Bailey Zappe, he of 781 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions in four games with two starts (both wins) so far.

Mac Jones, meanwhile, has 1,140 yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions on the year. In terms of stability, Daniel Jones has been the better option than his two New England counterparts this season.

New Orleans Saints: Andy Dalton

Coming into the season, Jameis Winston was slated to be the Saints quarterback. He was for three weeks before getting injured, giving way to veteran Andy Dalton].

Dalton has thrown for 1,599 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in seven starts. It has been a rollercoaster with Dalton starting, which included a game where he threw four touchdowns but three interceptions, two returned for touchdowns.

While Dalton’s stats aren’t bad, Jones has been the better of the two this season.

New York Jets: Zach Wilson

The crosstown rival Jets are also off to a great start to the season with a 6-3 record, largely due to their defense rather than the offense.

Their young quarterback, Zach Wilson, has had his good moments in games and a lot of bad ones. He’s thrown for 1,202 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. Wilson certainly has room for improvement, but the nod has to go to Jones for having played more consistently.

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts

The Eagles are no longer undefeated after being upset by the Commanders. Still, the play of Jalen Hurts has been huge in the Eagles' stellar season, and why he has likely cemented himself as the team's quarterback of the future.

Hurts has 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions this season. He has just two games where he threw for under 200 yards this season and has improved his game with the addition of star wide receiver A.J. Brown, acquired via a trade with Tennessee during the draft.

Hurts definitely has more help than Jones, but he is still putting up good numbers and is currently the better of the two.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has certainly struggled this season after being thrust into the spotlight with the benching of Mitchell Trubisky. Pickett has thrown for 1,161 yards, two touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

One could make the point that Pickett was not ready to play yet, being pushed into the lineup after Trubisky stalled. While Pickett finds his way, Jones appears to have found his.

San Francisco 49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers were going to start Trey Lance this year, but after he suffered a broken ankle in Week 2, the team had to turn back to Garoppolo.

Garoppolo hasn’t been bad for the Niners this year, throwing for 1,931 yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Garoppolo has been decent but nothing spectacular for the 5-4 Niners, putting him on the same level as Jones.

Seattle Seahawks: Geno Smith

Geno Smith has been one of the best stories in the NFL this season. After trading away Russell Wilson, many speculated the Seahawks would fold immediately with Smith at the helm. It’s been the complete opposite so far, with Smith playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the league and leading the Seahawks to a 6-4 record.

Smith has thrown for 2,474 yards, 17 touchdowns, and four interceptions. His resurgence has been fun to watch, and we would put him ahead of Jones thus far this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady

The Bucs are far from the Super Bowl LV championship team they were in 2021. They're currently 5-5, yet they are in first place in a weak NFC South.

Brady has played well, throwing for 2,805 yards, 12 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Despite Tampa Bay’s woes, Brady is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best in the league today.

Tennessee Titans: Ryan Tannehill

The Titans have been relying on star running back Derrick Henry to carry them in the AFC South race. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has not lit up the stat sheet and has missed a few games due to injury.

In six starts, Tannehill has thrown for 1,685 yards, ten touchdowns, and four interceptions--sightly more passing yards than Jones. That said, Jones has been the more efficient quarterback this season.

Washington Commanders: Taylor Heinicke

The Commanders traded for Carson Wentz before the season began, and he was the team’s starter before a finger injury. Wentz threw for 1,489 yards, ten touchdowns, and six interceptions before going on the shelf.

Taylor Heinicke has started in place of Wentz and has made a strong case to continue to be the starter even when the veteran quarterback returns. Heinicke has thrown for 840 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions while helping Washington snap their four-game losing streak a few weeks ago.

Heinicke has played well, but Jones is still the better and more consistent quarterback of the two.

