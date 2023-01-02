Landon Collins Delivers in Big Giants' Win

Landon Collins turned back the clock for Giants fans as he took an interception to the house in the Giants’ 38-10 win over the Colts.

Landon Collins had to learn the hard way that the grass isn't always greener on the other side.

Not that he wanted to ever find out, but when it came time for his contract to be renewed, then-general manager Dave Gettleman moved on from the team's second-round draft pick in 2015, whose market value didn't fit the Giants' plans.

Collins would go on to spend the 2019-2021 seasons with the Washington Commanders (then known as the "Football Team"), a decent match for him given that his idol, the late Sean Taylor, had been such a staple of the team.

It certainly didn't hurt that Washington was willing to give Collins a six-year, $84 million deal. In his time with Washington, he made the postseason just once, in 2020, when the Commanders won the NFC East with a 7-9 record.

The following year, a foot injury and then his release from his contract ended Collins' time in Washington. Rather than call it a career, he kept himself in shape and waited for another opportunity.

That opportunity came when the Giants called, asking him to come home.

Collins jumped at the chance to continue (and hopefully finish) his career where it all got started. He immediately took to defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's "positionless defense," and although he started on the practice squad, he waited for the opportunity he knew would eventually come.

And it did. Collins was signed to the Giants' active roster on December 22, and since then, all he's done is make plays.

In the Giant loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Collins, playing in the big nickel, made a huge stop against Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, knocking the ball away and forcing a punt.

He also showed off his instincts by closing in on a red-zone receiver screen and blowing that up with a clean solo tackle. And for the hat trick, Collins had a sack with 0:19 left in the fourth quarter, which unfortunately was overlooked given that the Vikings were able to inch closer to field goal range.

But in his short time back with the Giants, no play has been bigger than his pick-6 against Colts quarterback Nick Foles, which gave the Giants a very comfortable 24-3 lead in a game they had to win.

Collins, who went to the playoffs with the Giants in 2016, is returning to the postseason in a couple of weeks, and he couldn't be happier.

“Just a blessing just to be back in the locker room with these guys, having fun and playing ball," he said after the game.

Getting to the playoffs is one thing; sticking around in them is another. Many still don't think the Giants are worthy of the accomplishment they have and who think the Giants are a sure-fired one-and-done postseason team, given their roster deficiencies.

But, once a team captain for this franchise, Collins believes the locker room culture might take a few critics by surprise.

“The togetherness, how steadfast this team is, how family oriented this team is, and how everybody stays accountable, and we keep each other accountable. Everybody stays on each other just about any old thing because that’s how this thing goes,” he said.

“Everybody in this locker room is very humble. We know that we’ve got guys to go make plays. When your name is called, just do what you need to do to make that play for that team, for that down, for any situation that you’re called upon.”

When his time came to step up in the Giants' most important game, he did just that.

“Honestly, it’s just more of the fact that, like, making a play for our team and just making sure we’re set. That was the biggest thing, and just making sure for the next play," he said.

“I watched this play almost six times throughout the week, and I saw (wide receiver Parris Campbell) breaking out, and I had the flat. I just broke my underneath it and took it to the house.”

In addition to his pick-6, he had four contain tackles, none coming appreciably downfield but which were just as important nonetheless.

As euphoria broke out in the Giants' locker room after the win, Collins quickly put things into perspective.

"At the end of the day, I just made a play," he said. "On to the next thing now.”

The next thing is the Philadelphia Eagles, who, believe it or not, still haven't locked up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Giants head coach Brian Daboll didn't indicate if he planned to rest starters ahead of the team's regular-season finale at Philadelphia. Still, for Collins and his teammates, the next game is the most important one they'll face, even if their postseason seeding won't change either way.

"Really, just not next week, but the sense of urgency is through the roof. Every little detail, every little fine thing we need to be perfect on, we have to be perfect on,” he said.

Join the Giants Country Community