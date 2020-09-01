Logan Ryan: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

The New York Giants finally added defensive back Logan Ryan, who had been linked to New York since the free-agent period began and whom head coach Joe Judge admitted was someone with whom they had previous discussions about uniting.

Ryan has worked with Joe Judge in the past, and he recently came off a 103 total tackles (led the league), nine tackles for a loss (led the league), 12 passes defended, five interceptions, and 15 total pressure campaign with the Titans.