New Giants Tight End Ricky Seals-Jones Hopes to Put Down Roots in New York

Ricky Seals-Jones believes he can be a complete tight end for the Giants as he looks to put down roots in New York.

Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones is no stranger to New York, having visited multiple times and having developed an appreciation for the fashion scene that the city is known for.

That and the subway system.

"I've been in New York a couple of times. I like the fashion sense about New York and just how upbeat the subways are," Seals-Jones told reporters during a video conference call Friday. 

"We don't have that in Texas, so just to be able to do something different is something that I like, so just for me to be here and get to see New York a little bit more would be good."

Oh, and there's the football aspect of things as well, which is what drew the 27-year-old Seals-Jones to the Giants. Seals-Jones, who is getting ready to begin his sixth NFL season, is on his fifth team since his career started in 2017 with the Cardinals, and he's hoping that he can stay a bit longer than one season this time around.

"I love New York one and then the coaching staff--I got a chance to talk with them a bit and just fell in love with what they got going on here, and I wanted to be a part of it," Seals-Jones said.

Seals-Jones hasn't played with the same team for consecutive seasons since 2017-2018 with the Cardinals. He said he's "very anxious" to put down roots with one team for the long term.

"Every year, I come in and try to make plays and secure a long-term thing. So, I'm just trying to do that here--come in and make some plays, help the team win, and do my thing," he said.

So what exactly is his thing. Seals-Jones was viewed as more of a receiver during his college days at Texas A&M, where he finished his stint with 123 receptions for 1,442 yards and ten touchdowns.

But since jumping to the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals, the Sealy, Texas native has been more of a blocker, his receiving stats limited to 90 catches out of 169 pass targets for 1,044 yards and ten touchdowns.

"I feel like I'm a complete tight end, so I just have to come out, work hard, show the coaches what I can do, and go from there," Seals-Jones said.

And on that note, Seals-Jones, who has a chance to be the Giants' No. 1 tight end now that all three tight ends from last season--Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, and Kaden Smith--are no longer with the club, is ready to roll up his sleeves to compete to be the top guy at his position on the team.

"Absolutely," he said. "Some places, I've been a two or three guy, so for me to just have an opportunity to come in and fight for the one spot is good," he said. "So yeah, I'm just gonna come in and make sure I help the team win."

