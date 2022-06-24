New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: CB Adoree’ Jackson

With CB James Bradberry gone, will Adoree Jackson step into that CB1 role for the Giants?

The 2021 off-season was undoubtedly an exciting time to be a Giants fan. With things looking up after a 5-3 end to the 2020 season, many believed that the team was ready to take the next step and compete in 2021.

The Giant's front office also felt this way, making substantial splash signings, most of which came with a hefty price tag.

In hindsight, it is easy to see that these decisions were made out of the incompetence and desperation of former general manager Dave Gettleman as he attempted to save his job.

Signing bad contracts and “kicking the can” down the line created the cap problems the new regime faced this offseason. Unfortunately, that's what happened with cornerback James Bradberry, whom the cap-strapped Giants were forced to release this off-season.

Looking at things from a more positive outlook, although the Giants were not ready to make the leap of faith that they did and may have signed their fair share of questionable contracts, there is no doubt that they did get some talent in the building.

Unlike acquisitions like tight end Kyle Rudolph and receiver Kenny Golladay, who were massive disappointments last season, former Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson was one of the few bright spots on a 4-13 Giants team.

With the departure of Bradberry and no significant acquisitions at the position this offseason, Jackson will have to step up and fill that CB1 role. Will Jackson live up to the potential that led him to be selected 18th overall in the 2017 draft, or will the Giants be looking for their lockdown No. 1 option at the position again this time next year?

What He Brings Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Jackson was still a bit of a raw talent that fans hoped could be molded into an elite second corner. Although Jackson did struggle a bit early on, as the season progressed, the Titans' former first-rounder began to play better once he found his niche in the defense. The bad news is that the Giants will run a completely different scheme this season, but the good news is this scheme may better play into Jackson's strengths. As a speedy and athletic corner, Jackson has the potential to thrive in Martindale’s aggressive defense. Although just 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds--not the ideal size you would want for a press-man corner--Jackson is aggressive enough to attack the get his hands on the ball, all while having the speed and agility to mirror athletic wideouts downfield. His ability to play different positions, such as the slot or even coming down to play as a safety, will be helpful for the Giants. This positional movement and the skillset to thrive in multiple schemes will bring the versatility to the defense that Don Martindale desires. Moreover, with a now very young and inexperienced secondary, Jackson, in his sixth year, can provide a veteran presence both on the field and in the locker room. Taking the next step not only in his game but as a leader can be huge for Jackson and the Giants' defense. His Contract Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports Last off-season, Jackson signed a three-year, $39 million contract with a $13.5 million signing bonus and $24.5 million guaranteed. The Giants reworked Jackson's deal this past off-season, converting $8.965 million of his 2022 base salary into a signing bonus and adding a void year. This move created $5.98 million in cap space. Jackson now accounts for a $9.288 million cap hit for 2022. Roster Projection/Expectations Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports It's no secret that Jackson is penciled in as New York’s primary starting corner. Who will play alongside him is the bigger question and one the Giants hope to answer this summer. That said, how exactly Jackson will be used is a discussion that can be had. I expect Jackson to be used in multiple positions and coverages as Martindale attempts to disguise his defense and keep opposing teams guessing. In addition, I wouldn't be surprised if we see an even more aggressive Jackson as he embraces the new scheme. This may cause him to get beat more often early in the season, but as he gets acclimated, Jackson, if he stays healthy, can reach his full potential. Any debate regarding Jackson's impact is much less about this season and more about his future with the team. It will be interesting to see just how well Jackson fits into the new scheme and if he can develop even further, solidifying himself as a true No. 1 corner. In the meantime, expect Jackson to be that primary option, barring any unfortunate injuries that derail his season.

