New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: CB Michael Jacquet

Michael Jacquet might be relatively new to playing cornerback, but there's enough to like about his skillset.

The New York Giants are projected to carry over a dozen cornerbacks in training camp this summer, and one of those is former Eagles and Jaguars defensive back Michael Jacquet III, 6-oot-2, 201 pounds.

Jacquet, who was added to the Giants roster in part following the release of James Bradberry and in part due to some of the other cornerbacks being limited in the spring, originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Eagles in 2020 out of Louisiana but did not make the 53-man roster.

He was signed to the Eagles' practice squad, though, and would go on to be a standard practice squad elevation for the Eagles' games in Week 8 and 10. On November 17, 2020, Jacquet was signed to the Eagles' 53-man roster, and he appeared in seven games with two starts, registering 18 tackles, one sack, and three pass breakups.

Last year, Jacquet ended up on the Eagles' practice squad, but he was released on October 26. The Jaguars signed the former Louisiana defender to their roster, but Jacquet only appeared on defense in one game, recording no stats.

What He Brings

Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Michael Jacquet (38) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

The first thing that jumps out about Jacquet is his size. He stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 201 pounds, which are traits the Giants seem to be going for in their corners.

With the height comes a big wingspan, allowing him to get his hands up to disrupt passes. Jacquet also has a quick first step and solid functional strength to handle even the most physical receivers.

But Jacquet also brings a deeper understanding of receivers and their routes and tricks because he started his college career as a receiver at Louisiana. During those first two seasons, he recorded 456 yards on 46 receptions and three scores.

Jacquet was converted to defensive back in 2018 after Billy Napier took over as head coach. Jacquet recorded 94 tackles, four interceptions, and 14 pass breakups in his final two seasons.

His Contract

Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive back Michael Jacquet (23) participates in a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.

Jacquet signed a one-year futures deal worth $825,000. The contract consists solely of his base salary, which, if he fails to make the 53-man roster, will be credited back to the Giants during the final post-training camp cap accounting process.

Roster Expectations/Projections

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott (46) and defensive back Michael Jacquet (38) after a game against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field.

Like many of the dozen-plus corners on the Giants roster, Jacquet isn't rich with NFL experience. In his case, the fact that he's still relatively new to playing the position would suggest that he's unlikely to be a strong candidate to make the 53-man roster.

That said, his height, length, and functional strength are hard not to like, so it will be interesting to see how far along he can advance his game this summer under the tutelage of Giants defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson. 

 

