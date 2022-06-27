Skip to main content

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: DL Dexter Lawrence II

What can Giants fans expect from defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence ahead of his fourth season?

New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence just finished his third consecutive year playing a full season's worth of games for the Giants and has become a staple of the New York Giants defensive front.

The Giants showed just how important they consider Lawrence by picking up his fifth-year option, which will take effect next year as we head into the 2022 season.

As the Giants continue to add talent to the front seven and bring in what should be a more aggressive and unique defensive scheme, Dexter Lawrence may play a considerable role in creating a highly effective pass rush and is trending toward his best season yet.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Niko Lalos (57) looks on after the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Preview: OLB Niko Lalos

Niko Lalos showed enough flash to earn himself some playing time in 2020. But with a crowded outside linebacker room before him, can he hold on to a roster spot?

By Stephen Lebitsch and Patricia Traina3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Sep 26, 2021; E. Rutherford, N.J., USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) runs with the ball as Atlanta Falcons linebacker Steven Means (55) defends at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

WR Kenny Golladay: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

Kenny Golladay's first season as a Giant didn't go according to expectations. But there's still enough to like about his game if he can stay healthy.

By Gene Clemons6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants long snapper Casey Kreiter (58) talks with Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (25) during the game at SoFi Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: LS Casey Kreiter

Casey Kreiter has been one of the more underrated members of the Giants since 2020, and that's a good thing.

By Patricia TrainaJun 26, 2022
Jun 26, 2022

What He Brings

May 3, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (97) during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostic Training Center.

The Giants have had a lot of defensive linemen over the years, and it is clear that the team seems to have a "type," which includes big-bodied linemen who can even play nose tackle over some of the “undersized” options.

Lawrence certainly fits this mold. At 6-foot-4, 342 pounds, Lawrence brings size and power to the Giants' defensive front. This power is beneficial in creating match-up problems for opposing offensive linemen.

Lawrence has the strength not only to drive linemen into the backfield to collapse the pocket but can consistently be an anchor in the middle of the line, forcing running backs to bounce runs outside.

Lawrence will be great for Wink Martindale's defense, as he can move him around the defensive line. Lawrence has the size to play at the nose tackle position and the athleticism and quickness that would be necessary elsewhere.

Although Lawrence very well may find his home on the end of the line this season and stay there, versatility is never a bad thing, and this ability to move around may prove valuable to the Giants.

As a pass rusher, Lawrence hasn’t taken the massive step up that many fans have been hoping for, but he has the skillset. Lawrence is deceivingly athletic and possesses a powerful and effective bull rush.

Moreover, with the addition of players like Kayvon Thibodeaux, expect Lawrence's job to become a bit easier, leading to more effectiveness on this front.

His Contract

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) reacts during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

The Giants signed Lawrence, the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft, to a four-year, $13.2 million contract with a $7.6 million signing bonus. This season, Lawrence will account for a $4.2 million cap hit.

Although the Giants opted to decline fellow 2019 draftee Daniel Jones’ 5th-year option, they did pick up Lawrence’s at a $10.7 million price tag for next year. Lawrence's fifth-year option will significantly increase from the $2.3 million base salary he is set to earn this coming season.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Nov 7, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled by New York Giants nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium.

As of now, Lawrence is listed as the nose tackle on the depth chart. It will be interesting to see if the Giants opt to play him at the end more, allowing players like David Moa and fifth-round selection D.J. Davidson to see more of the field.

 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Niko Lalos (57) looks on after the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Preview: OLB Niko Lalos

By Stephen Lebitsch and Patricia Traina3 hours ago
Sep 26, 2021; E. Rutherford, N.J., USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) runs with the ball as Atlanta Falcons linebacker Steven Means (55) defends at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

WR Kenny Golladay: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

By Gene Clemons6 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants long snapper Casey Kreiter (58) talks with Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (25) during the game at SoFi Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: LS Casey Kreiter

By Patricia TrainaJun 26, 2022
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones warms up before the Giants face the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: QB Daniel Jones

By Patricia TrainaJun 26, 2022
Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson (15) participates in a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: WR Collin Johnson

By Patricia TrainaJun 25, 2022
New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) breaks a tackle by Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) for a touchdown in the second half. The New York Giants defeat the Washington Football Team, 20-19, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Was
Big Blue+

LB Tae Crowder: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

By Gene ClemonsJun 25, 2022
Aug 22, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers receiver Richie James (13) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: WR Richie James

By Patricia TrainaJun 25, 2022
Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Michael Jacquet (38) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: CB Michael Jacquet

By Patricia TrainaJun 24, 2022