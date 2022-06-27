New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: DL Dexter Lawrence II

The Giants have had a lot of defensive linemen over the years, and it is clear that the team seems to have a "type," which includes big-bodied linemen who can even play nose tackle over some of the “undersized” options.

Lawrence certainly fits this mold. At 6-foot-4, 342 pounds, Lawrence brings size and power to the Giants' defensive front. This power is beneficial in creating match-up problems for opposing offensive linemen.

Lawrence has the strength not only to drive linemen into the backfield to collapse the pocket but can consistently be an anchor in the middle of the line, forcing running backs to bounce runs outside.

Lawrence will be great for Wink Martindale's defense, as he can move him around the defensive line. Lawrence has the size to play at the nose tackle position and the athleticism and quickness that would be necessary elsewhere.

Although Lawrence very well may find his home on the end of the line this season and stay there, versatility is never a bad thing, and this ability to move around may prove valuable to the Giants.

As a pass rusher, Lawrence hasn’t taken the massive step up that many fans have been hoping for, but he has the skillset. Lawrence is deceivingly athletic and possesses a powerful and effective bull rush.

Moreover, with the addition of players like Kayvon Thibodeaux, expect Lawrence's job to become a bit easier, leading to more effectiveness on this front.