New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: IDL Christopher Hinton

Christopher Hinton could be an undrafted free agent sleeper to keep an eye on this summer.

Christopher Hinton boasts an impressive athletic pedigree. His father, Chris, is a former seven-time NFL All-Pro offensive lineman who spent most of his 13-year career with the Colts, and his mother, Mya, was a standout basketball player at Northwestern.

Hinton, who played his college ball at Michigan, was a four-star, top-50 overall recruit and a 2018 first-team all-state selection at Greater Atlanta Christian High School. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference selection in 2021 after starting 14 games and recording 33 tackles, 1.5 for loss with one sack, and two pass breakups.

At Michigan, Hinton split his time as a 3- and a 5-technique, finishing with 55 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and four pass breakups.

What He Brings Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Hinton is a 6'3, 305-pound disruptive lineman with big hands and the ability to disrupt the passing lanes. He recorded 17 pressures and 20 STOPs in 2021. While not overly productive, he possesses good quickness off the snap, plays with good leverage, and did a good job splitting double team blocks. He needs to find a better way to disengage from blocks as a pass-rusher to take his game to the next level. Hinton was a classic case of a guy who did the dirty work so that teammates Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo could have a much easier time. His Contract Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Hinton signed a three-year deal worth $2.575 million. He was given a $15,000 signing bonus, and $100,00 of his first-year base salary ($705,000) is guaranteed. If he doesn't make the 53-man roster, the Giants will save $605,000 on the transaction, less any amount he earned if he lands on the practice squad as projected. Roster Expectation/Projection Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports The Giants' defensive line is pretty deep as is, with Dexter Lawerence, Leonard Williams, Justin Ellis, D.J. Davidson, Jabari Ellis, and David Moa among those competing for one of six projected roster spots. Davidson, one of the Giants' fifth-round picks, appears to be Hinton's primary competition. Davidson is 6-foot-3 and weighs 327 pounds, almost 23 pounds heavier than Hinton, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds. But Hinton posted better athleic scores in the vertical and broad jumps which is why he can't be viewed as simply another trainign camp boy.. The good news for young players like Hinton is that he still has a lot of untapped upside that can be shaped to fit this defense. Hinton probably won't make the 53-man roster, but he's one of the undrafted free agents we feel has a chance at a spot on the practice squad.

Join the Giants Country Community