New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: iDL D.J. Davidson

Former Arizona State defensive tackle D.J. Davidson provides a big body for the front seven. Here's a look at what else he might have to offer the defense.

The Giants added to their front seven with the selection of Arizona State defensive tackle D.J. Davidson, the second of the team's three fifth-round picks (No. 147 overall).

As a three-star recruit from Desert Ridge High School, Davidson committed to Arizona State, where he would play all four of his college years.

Davidson's college career started slow. After redshirting as a freshman, he suffered a leg injury in 2018 that limited him to only five games. After two uneventful years with the program, Davidson needed to start producing to secure a spot on Arizona’s roster. Lucky for him, this is what he was able to do.

In 2019, Davidson broke out with 51 tackles in 13 games. In his final season at Arizona State, he boasted even more impressive numbers showing his true upside in the run game. He had 57 tackles, six of them for loss, and earned a PAC-12 leading 77.7 run-blocking grade from PFF. That earned him a spot on the conference's second team.

Meanwhile, the Giants are looking to rebound across the board, particularly in their run defense, which ranked 25th in 2021, a big drop from where they finished in 2020 (11th). With the Giants having lost interior defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency and being without inside linebacker Blake Martinez for most of the season, that likely contributed to the drop-off.

Whatever the case, the Giants are looking ahead, and it will be interesting to see what Davidson can contribute to a run defense looking to improve its ranking.

What He Brings Michael Chow/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC Davidson is a powerful player who exerts occasional pressure through his bull rush ability and pure strength. With that said, his ability to get to the quarterback certainly isn't his strong suit, as he accumulated 41 pressures in 781 pass-rushing snaps, and only four were sacks. On the flip side, the 6-foot-3, 325-pound Davidson is a space-eater who has the potential to make a significant impact in the running game. He racked up 67 stops in four seasons, including 32 in 2021. His space-eating ability is something the Giants lacked last season. Davidson has 33-inch arms that often aid him in getting a well-timed punch on his opponents, driving them back, and knocking them off balance. With a thick and strong lower half, Davidson generates the power necessary to take on double teams and push them in the opposite direction. He plays with impressive leverage at the point of attack and consistently holds his ground in the middle of the line. This, combined with his large frame and powerful arms, makes Davidson a difference-maker in the run game and a steadfast anchor in this respect. When facing teams like the division rival Eagles, who implement a punishing running attack, a player like Davidson could be helpful as part of a heavy front where he can put his run-stuffing abilities to good use. His Contract Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Davidson Signed a four-year, $4 million contract, accounting for a $793,000 cap hit this season. These figures ranked 96th among active players at the DT position across the NFL. Roster Projection/Expectation Rob Schumacher/The Republic, Arizona Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC Considering Davidson's specific skill set and the Giants' need at the position, Davidson has a very good chance to make the 53-man roster and receive snaps if healthy. Davidson is a prospect that projects good value as an early-down, rotational piece, and this is how the Giants will probably deploy him. Davidson will likely provide further depth in the middle of the line and supply answers to some of the Giants' run defense issues as a rotational player. He'll learn behind Justin Ellis, a player familiar with the defense. The 31-year-old vet is on a one-year contract, and likely does not have much of a future with the team. If Davidson progresses and proves he can deliver stout play against the run as he did in college, the transition from Ellis to Davidson should be a natural down the line.

