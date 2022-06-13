Skip to main content

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: iDL Jabari Ellis

Interior defensive lineman Jabari Ellis was a priority undrafted free agent signing whom the Giants hope to develop for a future role.

Defensive lineman Jabari Ellis signed as an undrafted free agent with the Giants after the 2021 draft. Ellis, who played his college ball at South Carolina, took advantage of the extra year of eligibility allowed by the NCAA due to COVID and made the most of his opportunity.

Ellis, who joined the team after two seasons at Georgia Military to help boost his grades and eligibility to play Division I football, was named a permanent captain and a "Super Senior" for the Gamecocks. 

He finished his college career having played 35 games with 22 starts over the past four years and recorded 81 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss. He also has a fumble recovery for a touchdown and three sacks.

What He Brings

Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) is sacked by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Jabari Ellis (99) in the first quarter during the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium.

Ellis's bread and butter is his run-game defense, where he can use his body to muck up the interior rushing lanes to force players to the outside. Ellis, who recorded a 4.78 40-yard dash during his pro day, is also surprisingly quick for a big man, and that was evident on his big fumble return for a touchdown against Florida last year.

That said, Ellis, who told The State that the Giants' interest in him never waned has seen his missed tackles total rise. According to Pro Football Focus, half (seven) of Ellis's career 14 missed tackles came last season.

His Contract

Nov 6, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Jabari Ellis (99) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Florida Gators in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Ellis signed a three-year contract worth $2.567 million, including a $7,500 signing bonus and $12,000 of his first-year salary ($705,000) guaranteed. 

If he doesn't make the 53-man roster, he'll yield a $692,500 cap savings (unless he's signed to the practice squad, at which point the savings will be lower) and will cost the Giants $15,000 in dead money this year, and $5,000 in dead money in 2023.

Roster Projection/Expectation

Dec 5, 2020; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Terry Wilson (3) runs past South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Jabari Ellis (99) during the third quarter at Kroger Field.

Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 278 pounds, Ellis might be a bit "light" for the interior, but he has traits that attracted the Giants enough to offer him a signing bonus and a small amount of guaranteed money.

The Giants also have guys in front of him on the depth chart, so at best, Ellis, with a strong camp and then a follow-up year in the weight room to add some bulk to better hold his anchor, could hope for is a spot on the practice squad.

