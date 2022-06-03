New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: LB Darrian Beavers

Darrian Beavers, the Giants' sixth-round draft pick, could emerge as a core special teams player while he waits for an opportunity to contribute on defense.

It is safe to say that Giants' sixth-round draft pick Darrian Beavers, an inside linebacker, has had success wherever he goes.

As a high school wide receiver and safety, Beavers displayed his talent, becoming First Team All-Conference on defense in 2015 and 2016. As if his massive success in football wasn't enough, Beavers lettered in basketball and track in high school and did it all while boasting a 4.0 GPA.

Beavers started his college career at UConn before transferring to Cincinnati ahead of the 2019 season. Beavers would truly begin to make a name for himself within the Bearcats program by proving that he could be a difference-maker on the football field. He earned AAC All-Academic Team in 2019 and Second-Team All-AAC honors in 2020.

The year Beavers improved his stock, however, was 2021. Last season, Cincinnati’s defense was ranked in the top 10 nationwide, and Beavers played a significant role in this success.

He recorded 91 tackles, with 9.5 TFL and 3.5 sacks. He also added two pass breakups, boasted a coverage rating of 72.2, recorded two forced fumbles, and recorded at least a half-sack in four of his first five games.

His play garnered him a First-Team All-AAC selection and won him consideration for the Dick Butkus Award, an award given to the best linebacker in college football.

Let’s take a deeper look into what Beavers has to offer.

What He Brings Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports The first thing that comes to mind when looking at Beavers' offerings is versatility. Beavers is a physical and aggressive defender with experience playing inside and outside. As a former safety, he is a natural at dropping back into coverage and understands how to play within his assignment and take smart angles. Beavers also possess a high Football IQ that proves to be valuable in-game. Because of this intelligence, he is often where he needs to be when he needs to be there. He can also anticipate a play as it's developing, and he has rarely looked out of place. At 6’4” and 237 pounds, Beavers maintains a thick build and excellent lower body strength that helps in the run game and around the line of scrimmage. He is a punishing tackler and constantly plays like he has a chip on his shoulder. Add all that in with a non-stop motor, and there's a lot to like about Beavers. Did I also mention that Beavers has some college experience playing on the defensive line? He has the power and length to stack and shed blocks against the run and explode through rush angles as a pass rusher. Possessing some impressive pass-rush moves and the ability to win off the edge, Beavers' skillset, once polished, could be a vastly underrated addition to defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's aggressive defense. His Contract Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK After happily drafting what they believed to be a steal at 186th overall, the Giants signed Beavers to a 4-year, $3.866 million deal that includes a $206,536 signing bonus. Over the next four years, this contract will bring annual salaries of $705,000. $870,000, $985,000, and $1.1 million respectively. Beavers's 2022 salary ranks 171st among active players at the position. Roster Projection/Expectation Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Although Beavers is a sixth-round pick, I feel pretty comfortable saying that he will not only make the team but find a way to make an impact this coming season. The Giants linebacker position, as of right now, has quantity. In terms of quality, it's probably fair to say that they don't have a lot of guys at the position with Beavers' versatility or fit within the anticipated defensive scheme. Beavers currently isn't elite in any single area, but he can hold his own in almost any assignment you would ask of him. That said, Beavers' path to the 53-man roster will probably be special teams, though, with consistent play in that area, Beavers will likely earn snaps on the defense.

