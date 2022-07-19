Skip to main content

New York Giants' 2022 Week 8 Preview: Seattle Seahawks

The Giants close out the first half of their 2022 season on the road against a very different looking Seattle Seahawks team.

The New York Giants will cap a two-game road swing with a visit out west to face the Seattle Seahawks, a team they'll see for the second time in the last three seasons.

The Giants have outscored the Seahawks in 19 meetings by 59 points (415-356).

Week 8: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, October 30, 4:25p.m. ET, FOX (Flex Scheduling)

Seahawks' 2021 Record

7-10 (.412), 4th place, NFC West

Series History

Giants lead the regular-season series, 10-9. The Giants are 4-5 in Seattle, including 2-3 since Lumen Field opened in 2002. 

Last Meeting

December 6, 2020: The Giants snapped a four-game losing streak in the series with a 17-12 victory, their first against Seattle since November 7, 2010, to snap a four-game losing streak.

Running back Alfred Morris scored two touchdowns, one on a 4-yard rush and the other on a 6-yard reception, as the Giants overcame an 8-0 deficit to record their first win over the Seahawks since November 7, 2010. 

Colt McCoy filled in at quarterback for the Giants in place of Daniel Jones, who missed the game due to a hamstring injury.

Seahawks Key Additions

Drew Lock, QB (trade); Kenneth Walker III, RB (draft); Noah Fant, TE (trade); Charles Cross, LT (draft); Abraham Lucas, RT (draft); Austin Blythe, C (FA); Shelby Harris, DT (trade); Quinton Jefferson, DT (FA); Uchenna Nwosu, LB (FA); Boye Mafe, LB (draft); Artie Burns, CB (FA); Coby Bryant, CB (draft); Tariq Woolen, CB (draft)

Seahawks Key Losses 

Russell Wilson, QB (trade); Gerald Everett, TE (FA); Duane Brown, LT (FA); Brandon Shell, RT (FA); Ethan Pocic, C (FA); Carlos Dunlap, DE (released); Bobby Wagner, LB (released); D.J. Reed, CB (FA)

Offseason Grade: C-

Since the Seahawks traded the best quarterback in franchise history and released a future first ballot Hall of Famer in Wagner, the offseason may look like a complete failure from the outside. 

But while those losses undoubtedly will usher in a rebuild, general manager John Schneider deserves some credit for quickly replenishing the roster with quality young talent, starting with the selection of Cross with the ninth selection in April’s draft. 

The team hit key positions of need, doubling up at the tackle, edge rush and cornerback positions, accelerating the rebuild process and helping fortify the roster for when the next franchise quarterback comes to town.

As for free agency, the Seahawks altered their approach by signing several younger free agents such as Nwosu and Burns who still may have untapped upside, particularly playing in a more aggressive defense under coordinator Clint Hurtt. 

Bringing Blythe in and reuniting him with offensive line coach Andy Dickerson could be an underrated move to further shore up the offensive line in front of either Geno Smith or Lock. -- Corbin Smith, All Seahawks

Biggest Question Still to Be Answered

Who will be under center when the Seahawks begin the post-Russell Wilson era? 

It’s been a decade since Seattle entered a season without No. 3 running the offense and with veteran journeymen Smith and Lock set to compete to replace him, quarterback remains a huge question mark for a team with plenty of talent on both sides of the football. -- Corbin Smith, All Seahawks 

Fantasy Fact

As the starting quarterback in Denver in 2020, Lock’s top wide receiver averaged barely more than 10 fantasy points per game. In three starts for the Broncos in 2021, his top wideout averaged 9.6 fantasy points per game. If he ends up winning the top spot, fantasy fans should be very concerned about DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. — Michael Fabiano

